Merz Discusses Peace Plan For Ukraine With Trump
"I just discussed the plan for peace for Ukraine with the President of the United States in a good and confidential phone call," Merz wrote.
He noted that the next steps at the advisers' level had been agreed upon.
Merz also informed about the results of conversations with European partners.Read also: Zelensky assures Rutte Ukraine ready to work quickly and constructively to make peace plan effective
Earlier, Merz assured President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky of full support, commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty, and stressed that the line of contact must remain the basis for any negotiations.
As Ukrinform reported, earlier Merz held a joint phone conversation with the presidents of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, France, Emmanuel Macron, and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer.
