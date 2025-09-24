Charlie Kirk Coins As US Currency? Bill Next Week To Memorialise Right-Wing Activist By Minting 400,000 Silver Coins

MENAFN - Live Mint) Charlie Kirk may be memorialised in the United States, this time through currency, in the wake of his assassination earlier this month.

According to a report by Fox News Digital, two House Republicans are urging the Donald Trump administration to put Charlie Kirk on US currency. Republican Study Committee Chairman August Pfluger, R-Texas, and Rep. Abe Hamadeh, R-Ariz., are moving to table a bill later this week asking the US Treasury to mint 4 lakh units of silver dollar coins with Kirk's likeness, the report says.

This comes as the latest effort by the US to honour the conservative activist through bills and resolutions introduced by Republicans.

Charlie Kirk, 31, was killed on September 10 during a debate at a Utah university event.

The new Charlie Kirk coins are going to be considered as legal tender, the report said. They will have Kirk's image on one side and an inscription of the words“well done, good and faithful servant” on the other.

They will also feature the right-wing activist's full name,“Charles James Kirk”. The Charlie Kirk coins will further have inscribed on it the year 2026 and the US' full name and motto.

US President Donald Trump will sit in consultation with the Treasury Secretary to pick the final design of the Charlie Kirk coin.

Hailing Kirk as 'American treasure', Hamadeh told Fox News Digital,“Since 1892, Congress has authorized commemorative coins to celebrate and honor historic American patriots.”

He said that the activist had sacrificed his life.

“He tirelessly sacrificed his time, energy, and money to save this nation for future generations. His life must be commemorated, and this coin will allow us to pass a reminder of his remarkable life on to generations to come,” he said.

Youngest person to feature on US currency

Speaking to the media outlet, August Pfluger said this would make Charlie Kirk, 31, the youngest American to be placed on the US currency at the time of minting. This, he said, would be“a fitting honour that cements his extraordinary legacy alongside presidents and founding fathers who shaped our republic.”

The Republican said Kirk 'deserves' this.

“Charlie Kirk was a conservative titan whose transformational impact on millions of Americans deserves permanent recognition alongside our nation's greatest leaders and influential figures,” Pfluger said.

Following his death, Trump called Kirk "a martyr for truth and freedom" and blamed the rhetoric of the "radical left."