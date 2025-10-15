Bihar Polls: Tejashwi Yadav Declares Assets Worth Rs 8.1 Crore

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 15 (IANS) Former Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav filed his nomination papers from the Raghopur assembly constituency in Vaishali district on Wednesday, marking his third consecutive contest from the seat.

According to the affidavit filed along with his nomination, Tejashwi Yadav declared total assets worth around Rs 8.1 crore, including movable assets worth Rs 6.12 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 1.88 crore.

His wife, Rajshree Yadav, declared assets worth Rs 1.88 crore, including Rs 59.69 lakh in immovable property.

The affidavit further revealed that Tejashwi has Rs 1.5 lakh in cash, while Rajshree has Rs 1 lakh.

He holds several bank accounts and has liabilities amounting to Rs 55.55 lakh, which include joint loans with his brother Tej Pratap Yadav and mother Rabri Devi.

Tejashwi Yadav also disclosed gold holdings of 200 grams and 2 kilograms of silver, while Rajshree owns 480 grams of gold.

The total government dues associated with the RJD leader amount to Rs 1.35 crore, while his wife has no dues or liabilities.

The filing of the nomination turned into a massive show of strength for the RJD, with thousands of supporters participating in a roadshow.

Senior party leaders, including Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, and Sanjay Yadav, accompanied Tejashwi during the nomination process.

Addressing media persons before filing his papers, Tejashwi said,“The people of Raghopur have trusted me twice. This is my third nomination, and I am confident they will bless me again. The people of Bihar are tired of crime, corruption, and unemployment. This time, change is certain - Bihar will get a Grand Alliance government.”

Tejashwi Yadav was first elected from Raghopur in 2015, a Yadav-dominated constituency, and retained the seat in 2020.

In a sharp attack on the ruling JDU, Tejashwi said,“The JDU is now being run by Lalan Singh, Sanjay Jha, and Vijay Chaudhary. These three have sold out to the BJP. Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United is no more.”