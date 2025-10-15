Weekly Share Repurchase Program Transaction Details
|Share Repurchase Program
|Overall progress Share Repurchase Program:
|Total Repurchase Amount
|EUR 141,189,019
|Cumulative Repurchase Amount
|EUR 87,624,419
|Cumulative Quantity Repurchased
|4,080,645
|Cumulative Average Repurchase Price
|EUR 21.47
|Start Date
|April 24, 2025
|Percentage of program completed as of October 15, 2025
|62.06%
|Overview of details of last 5 trading days:
|Trade Date
|Quantity Repurchased
|Average Purchase Price
|Settlement Amount
|October 9, 2025
|28,948
|EUR 21.85
|EUR 632,630
|October 10, 2025
|50,785
|EUR 21.49
|EUR 1,091,324
|October 13, 2025
|46,686
|EUR 21.42
|EUR 1,000,019
|October 14, 2025
|51,238
|EUR 21.38
|EUR 1,095,340
|October 15, 2025
|50,985
|EUR 21.54
|EUR 1,097,962
|Total
|228,642
|EUR 21.51
|EUR 4,917,275
All shares purchased via Euronext Amsterdam, CBOE DXE and or Turquoise
This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under the Market Abuse Regulation (nr. 596/2014). The information concerns a regular update of the transactions conducted under SBM Offshore's current share repurchase program, as announced by the Company on February 20, 2025, details of which are available on its website.
Corporate Profile
SBM Offshore is the world's deepwater ocean-infrastructure expert. Through the design, construction, installation, and operation of offshore floating facilities, we play a pivotal role in a just transition. By advancing our core, we deliver cleaner, more efficient energy production. By pioneering more, we unlock new markets within the blue economy.
More than 7,800 SBMers collaborate worldwide to deliver innovative solutions as a responsible partner towards a sustainable future, balancing ocean protection with progress.
For further information, please visit our website at .
|Financial Calendar
|Date
|Year
|Third Quarter 2025 Trading Update
|November 13
|2025
|Full Year 2025 Earnings
|February 26
|2026
|Annual General Meeting
|April 15
|2026
|First Quarter 2026 Trading Update
|May 7
|2026
|Half Year 2026 Earnings
|August 6
|2026
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Wouter Holties
Corporate Finance & Investor Relations Manager
|Mobile:
|+31 (0) 2 02 36 32 36
|E-mail:
|...
|Website:
Media Relations
Giampaolo Arghittu
Head of External Relations
|Phone:
|+31 (0) 6 212 62 333 / +39 33 494 79 584
|E-mail:
|...
|Website:
Market Abuse Regulation
This press release may contain inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Disclaimer
Some of the statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those in such statements. These statements may be identified by words such as 'expect', 'should', 'could', 'shall' and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The principal risks which could affect the future operations of SBM Offshore N.V. are described in the 'Impact, Risk and Opportunity Management' section of the 2023 Annual Report.
Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and performance of the Company's business may vary materially and adversely from the forward-looking statements described in this release. SBM Offshore does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update any industry information or forward-looking statements set forth in this release to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise.This release contains certain alternative performance measures (APMs) as defined by the ESMA guidelines which are not defined under IFRS. Further information on these APMs is included in the Half-Year Management Report accompanying the Half Year Earnings 2024 report, available on our website
Nothing in this release shall be deemed an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. The companies in which SBM Offshore N.V. directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this release“SBM Offshore” and“SBM” are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to SBM Offshore N.V. and its subsidiaries in general. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.
"SBM Offshore®", the SBM logomark,“Fast4Ward®”,“emissionZERO®” and“F4W®” are proprietary marks owned by SBM Offshore.
1 Based on the foreign exchange rate on February 20, 2025
