JBTC Announces 3Rd Quarter 2025 Earnings

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JONESTOWN, Pa., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(OTCQX: JBTC) reported quarterly earnings of $3,261,000 or $1.34 per share for the third quarter of 2025. Nine-month reported earnings are $7,116,000 or $2.92 per share, up from $5,780,000 or $2.37 per share in the prior year, representing a 23% increase in earnings. The company also increased its quarterly dividend to 29 cents per share, up 2 cents over the prior quarter.

President & CEO Troy A. Peters stated:“JBT has a long and consistent dividend history and we are happy to have the financial performance that allows us to again increase our dividend to shareholders.”

Strong margin performance continues to be a key driver of profitability. Importantly, net interest income has improved and is up 10.4% over last year.

More information can be found at OTC Markets

