Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
JBTC Announces 3Rd Quarter 2025 Earnings


2025-10-15 12:01:24
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JONESTOWN, Pa., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JBT Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: JBTC) reported quarterly earnings of $3,261,000 or $1.34 per share for the third quarter of 2025. Nine-month reported earnings are $7,116,000 or $2.92 per share, up from $5,780,000 or $2.37 per share in the prior year, representing a 23% increase in earnings. The company also increased its quarterly dividend to 29 cents per share, up 2 cents over the prior quarter.

President & CEO Troy A. Peters stated:“JBT has a long and consistent dividend history and we are happy to have the financial performance that allows us to again increase our dividend to shareholders.”

Strong margin performance continues to be a key driver of profitability. Importantly, net interest income has improved and is up 10.4% over last year.

More information can be found at OTC Markets at .

Contact: Andrea Shetterly, EAA
...
Jonestown Bank & Trust Co.
2 West Market Street
Jonestown, PA 17038-0717
Phone: 717-865-4246


