JBTC Announces 3Rd Quarter 2025 Earnings
President & CEO Troy A. Peters stated:“JBT has a long and consistent dividend history and we are happy to have the financial performance that allows us to again increase our dividend to shareholders.”
Strong margin performance continues to be a key driver of profitability. Importantly, net interest income has improved and is up 10.4% over last year.
More information can be found at OTC Markets
Contact: Andrea Shetterly, EAA
...
Jonestown Bank & Trust Co.
2 West Market Street
Jonestown, PA 17038-0717
Phone: 717-865-4246
Legal Disclaimer:
