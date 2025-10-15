Mastercraft Takes The Helm, Partners With World Wake Association To Relaunch Rider Experience Tour

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Five-Stop Grassroots Series Returns in 2026, Building Pathways for Riders of All Levels and Reinforcing MasterCraft's Commitment to Growing Watersports through Leadership in Performance Watersports.

Grassroots Event Series Highlights MasterCraft's Commitment to Growing Watersports, Investing in the Lifestyle, Expanding the Community, and Driving Progression

VONORE, Tenn., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Company , a MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MCFT) subsidiary and the world's best-selling towboat brand, today announced its partnership with the World Wake Association (WWA) to relaunch its Rider Experience series. The MasterCraft WWA Rider Experience series marks the first time in more than a decade that MasterCraft has supported amateur wakeboarding and wakesurfing competitions, strengthening its commitment to growing watersports participation and community.









Building on the WWA Rider Experience's long-standing legacy, the series has become a trusted platform for rider development and community connection. Now, through a new multi-year partnership, MasterCraft and the WWA will work hand-in-hand to elevate the series - expanding access, enhancing the event experience, and creating more meaningful on-water opportunities for enthusiasts of all levels. United by a shared vision, MasterCraft and the WWA are committed to growing and evolving the series into the premier launchpad for riders of all ages, with an emphasis on inclusivity, fun, and long-term progression.

"The MasterCraft WWA Rider Experience is about creating pathways for riders at every stage – from a beginner's first ride to an aspiring National Champion,” said Krista Schipner, Vice President of Marketing at MasterCraft Boat Holdings.“Partnering with the WWA on this long-standing series allows us to combine their credibility and community with MasterCraft's heritage of performance and luxury. Together, we're creating the ultimate grassroots platform for progression on the water.”

The 2026 tour will feature five stops across the country, each hosting up to 100 participants. Each stop will offer the following:



Professional coaching and mentoring from MasterCraft's professional athletes

World-class wakes and waves behind the all-new MasterCraft X24

Community-building events, including MasterCraft Owner Reunions and dealer activations National qualifying opportunities through the WWA for riders looking to compete at the next level

By combining MasterCraft's brand leadership with the WWA's proven platform, the Rider Experience reinforces MasterCraft's positioning as the dominant brand in both luxury and performance watersports – delivering premium experiences that grow the sport, welcome new riders, and strengthen the community for years to come.

“The WWA is proud to partner with MasterCraft to showcase the energy and excitement of wakesports to their customers and dealers. The launch of the new X24 represents a bold step forward and we're thrilled to help bring competitive wake sports to the forefront and towed exclusively behind the all-new X24. This collaboration is a powerful opportunity to grow the sport and inspire a new generation of riders,” said Shannon Starling, President of the WWA.

MasterCraft is driven by a mission to deliver industry-leading quality, uncompromising comfort, and precision craftsmanship in every model. From hull to helm, each boat is engineered with meticulous attention to detail, ensuring durability and performance that exceed industry-standards. Designed with the driver, rider, and passenger in mind, MasterCraft prioritizes on-water comfort through innovative seating, intuitive controls, and superior ride characteristics. Above all, the brand is renowned for its unmatched wave and wake performance, consistently pushing the boundaries to provide the perfect pull for wakeboarders, wakesurfers, and skiers alike-setting the standard for excellence on the water.

About MasterCraft:

MasterCraft is a world-renowned innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium performance sport boats. Founded in 1968, MasterCraft has cultivated its iconic brand image through a rich history of industry-leading innovation, and more than five decades after the original MasterCraft made its debut, the company's goal remains the same - to continue building the world's best ski, wakeboard, wake surf, and luxury performance powerboats.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.:

Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its three brands, MasterCraft, Crest, and Balise. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, please visit , , , and

