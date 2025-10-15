Carahsoft And Partners Showcase Law Enforcement Solutions At IACP 2025 On October 18-21 In Denver, Colorado

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RESTON, Va., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by more than 40 of its technology partners at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Annual Conference and Exposition, the largest and most impactful law enforcement event of the year. The event will be held on Oct. 18-21, 2025, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver and will offer Public Safety professionals, including sworn officers, first responders, IACP members and civilian employees from State and Local law enforcement agencies, with an unmatched opportunity to learn new skills and techniques, grow their careers and position their department for lasting success. LEARN:

This year's four-day event will highlight the conference's three core pillars: training, networking and exhibit hall education. More than 16,000 public safety professionals and 600+ vendors will come together to explore products and solutions designed to strengthen Law Enforcement agencies. Attendees will have access to 11 educational tracks tailored to diverse department needs and skill levels, 640+ speakers, 250+ topics and a wide range of opportunities for professional development and agency advancement. ATTEND:

Saturday-Tuesday, Oct 18-21st, 2025 Colorado Convention Center

700 14th St.

Denver, CO 80202 Directions ENGAGE:

Carahsoft and more than 40 of its technology partners will showcase a full range of Law Enforcement, Cybersecurity and Emerging Technology solutions. Visit the Carahsoft team in booth #1785 and connect with Carahsoft's vendor partners throughout the show floor. Carahsoft will be hosting partner demos in their booth throughout the conference.

Sunday, October 19:

10am – 5pm Monday, October 20:

10am – 5pm Tuesday, October 21:

10am – 2pm

IRIS Tech

Tranquility AI

Check Point

TIAG

Echomind

Skopenow

Pryon Imprivata

ManageYourID

Juniper

Clearspeed

Sivil

Arctera

First Due

Koshee WRAP

Dell Technologies

Sayari

Conceal

i-PRO

SaferWatch

Koshee WRAP



Additional Carahsoft Partners Exhibiting at IACP





Amazon Business (#4401)

Axon (#1323)

Cellebrite (#1547)

Dataminr (#1541)

Dell Technologies (#441)

Flashpoint (#898)

LexisNexis Risk Solutions Government (#1113)

Magnet Forensics (#697)

Mark43 (#1795) Microsoft (#362)

Oracle America, Inc. (#1023)

Samsara (#3309)

Samsung (#1563)

Skydio (#1901)

Tyler Technologies (#595)

Verkada (#1875)

Zebra Technologies (#1355)

Zencity (#2073)

ZeroEyes (#907) ZeroFox (#385)



To view the full IACP floorplan, click here.

NETWORK WITH CARAHSOFT

Attendees are invited to join Carahsoft's networking reception on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tamayo in Denver, CO. The reception is open to all IACP 2025 attendees and Carahsoft partners. RSVP is encouraged but not required; an IACP 2025 badge is required for entry and will be scanned at the door.

Tamayo

1400 Larimer St.

Denver, CO 80202

Directions

JOIN TODAY!

For additional conference information and to register for the event, click here. For additional information on Carahsoft's involvement in the event, visit Carahsoft's IACP event page ; or contact Hemen Besufekad at (571) 590-7129 or ... .

