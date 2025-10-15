Carahsoft And Partners Showcase Law Enforcement Solutions At IACP 2025 On October 18-21 In Denver, Colorado
| Sunday, October 19:
10am – 5pm
| Monday, October 20:
10am – 5pm
| Tuesday, October 21:
10am – 2pm
Additional Carahsoft Partners Exhibiting at IACP
NETWORK WITH CARAHSOFT
Attendees are invited to join Carahsoft's networking reception on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tamayo in Denver, CO. The reception is open to all IACP 2025 attendees and Carahsoft partners. RSVP is encouraged but not required; an IACP 2025 badge is required for entry and will be scanned at the door.
Tamayo
1400 Larimer St.
Denver, CO 80202
Directions
JOIN TODAY!
For additional conference information and to register for the event, click here. For additional information on Carahsoft's involvement in the event, visit Carahsoft's IACP event page ; or contact Hemen Besufekad at (571) 590-7129 or ... .
About Carahsoft
Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Law Enforcement, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .
Contact
Mary Lange
(703) 230-7434
...
