Planisware: Statement Of Own Shares Dealings From October 6 To October 10, 2025
| Issuer's
name
Nom de l'émetteur
| Issuer's identifying code
Code Identifiant de l'émetteur
| Date of transaction
Jour de la transaction
| Identifying code of financial instrument
Code identifiant de l'instrument financier
| Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
Volume total journalier (en nombre d'actions)
| Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares
Volume total journalier (en nombre d'actions)
| Market (MIC code)
Marché
|PLANISWARE SA
|PLNW
|06/10/2025
|FR001400PFU4
|15 200
|19,7900 €
|XPAR
|PLANISWARE SA
|PLNW
|07/10/2025
|FR001400PFU4
|15 200
|20,5900 €
|XPAR
|PLANISWARE SA
|PLNW
|08/10/2025
|FR001400PFU4
|15 100
|20,8900 €
|XPAR
|PLANISWARE SA
|PLNW
|09/10/2025
|FR001400PFU4
|15 400
|20,9000 €
|XPAR
|PLANISWARE SA
|PLNW
|10/10/2025
|FR001400PFU4
|15 300
|20,4700 €
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|76,200
|20.5284 €
Attachment
-
20251015 - Planisware - Statement of own shares dealings
