Keeta Wraps Up AFC Asian Qualifiers
The AFC Asian Qualifiers showcased the energy and unity that football brings to communities,” said Ashley Wang, General Manager of Keeta Middle East.“We're proud to have been part of this journey and to have connected with fans in a way that reflects Keeta's values of community and togetherness, and our ongoing goal to bring moments of happiness and connection to people's everyday lives."
As part of its sponsorship, Keeta's branding was featured across the stadium during the AFC Asian Qualifiers in Jeddah, reflecting the brand's growing association with the Kingdom's sports scene. Keeta also managed the official match ball delivery to the pitch, marking one of the highlights of each game.
To extend the experience beyond the stadium, Keeta leveraged its app to amplify and support the passion for sports nationwide, while on-ground giveaways and fan interactions in Jeddah brought together more than 100,000 fans during the two matches, Saudi Arabia vs. Indonesia on October 8 and Saudi Arabia vs. Iraq on October 14 to share the excitement.
Keeta's continued presence in Saudi sporting events reflects its growing commitment to the Kingdom's sports and cultural landscape, and its alignment with Vision 2030's goals of promoting active lifestyles, innovation, and community engagement.
– Ends –
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Casper Network Advances Regulated Tokenization With ERC-3643 Standard
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) Shares Included In The Motley Fool's TMF Moneyball Portfolio
- Versus Trade Launches Master IB Program: Multi-Tier Commission Structure
- Ozzy Tyres Grows Their Monsta Terrain Gripper Tyres Performing In Australian Summers
CommentsNo comment