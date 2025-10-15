MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Daylight Transport Earns Top Overall LTL Carrier Ranking in 2025 Mastio Study for Second Consecutive Year

Daylight Transport has been recognized as the Top Overall Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) Carrier in the 2025 Mastio & Company Customer Value and Loyalty Study. This is the second year in a row Daylight Transport has earned the honor.

The Mastio study surveyed more than 1,600 LTL shippers across 147 carriers, measuring satisfaction across 28 service metrics, including damage/shortage-free delivery, on-time delivery, transit times, responsiveness, billing accuracy, and technology performance. Daylight earned a weighted performance score of 106.7 and an impressive Net Promoter Score of 86.49, reflecting the strong loyalty and trust in Daylight Transport shared by the shipping community.

Daylight Transport is honored that shippers continue to see extreme value in the service provided. Daylight Transport's top ranking is reinforcement of a culture of continuous improvement and the desire to exceed the expectations of the market.

Mastio publishes the annual LTL Carrier Customer Value & Loyalty Study during the 4th quarter of each year. Mastio has been publishing the LTL Study on an annual basis since 2005. This study identifies and quantifies the perceptions and needs of shippers who utilize LTL Carriers in the U.S. The annual study findings are based on interviews with over 1,500 major shippers providing thousands of total observations.

About Daylight Transport:

Daylight Transport is an American success story. Founded in 1977, when cross-country transit times averaged 7 to 15 days. Through innovations like two-driver sleeper teams, Daylight Transport reduced cross-country transit times to as fast as 2 days, coast to coast. Daylight Transport has grown steadily over the past four decades and is now one of the nation's leading LTL carriers.