TELCLOUD And Onesource Partner To Deliver Nationwide Deployment And Field Support For POTS Line Replacement

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- TELCLOUD, the global leader in white-label POTS line replacement, has announced a strategic partnership with OneSource Building Technologies to expand nationwide deployment, warehousing, and field support services across the United States.

This partnership brings together TELCLOUD's cloud-first provisioning platform and exclusive device management technology with OneSource's certified technician network and tailored 3PL capabilities. Together, the companies are delivering a fully managed, end-to-end POTS line replacement solution that installs faster, scales effortlessly, and maintains enterprise-grade reliability.

“This is about precision at scale,” said Jake Jacoby, Founder and CEO of TELCLOUD.“Nationwide POTS line replacement isn't a logistics problem or a hardware problem. It's a coordination problem. OneSource is one of the few partners that can match the speed, consistency, and customization this market demands.”

As demand accelerates across public and private sectors, TELCLOUD's network of more than 250 partners requires deployment support that can keep pace. OneSource has invested in a dedicated TELCLOUD team including certified training, documentation, and staging processes to embed TELCLOUD standards into every level of execution.

“OneSource doesn't just check the boxes. They build for scale,” Jacoby continued.“They understand the complexity of telecom deployments and work shoulder to shoulder with our engineering and operations teams to deliver consistent outcomes across the country.”

With over 3,000 field technicians and a growing presence in North America and Europe, OneSource brings the infrastructure and experience to support everything from single-site installs to large-scale rollouts, with staging, inventory, kitting, and Tier 1 support built in.

“Reliable service is the foundation of every strong partnership, and that's what we're proud to bring to TELCLOUD and its partners,” said Jack Lucier, Chief Operating Officer at OneSource.“Our philosophy of enabling others' success is fully aligned with TELCLOUD's vision for POTS line replacement, and we're honored to support their mission and be part of this progress.”

Looking ahead, TELCLOUD and OneSource plan to expand their collaboration across global markets and new service layers, supporting the transition to next-generation cloud communications infrastructure.

“What we're building is just the beginning,” Jacoby said.“TELCLOUD and OneSource are laying the groundwork for scalable, modern telecom. Not just for today's POTS line replacement needs, but for what comes next.”

About TELCLOUD

TELCLOUD, the global leader in white-label POTS line replacement, enables channel partners worldwide to grow their businesses with our customizable and scalable Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS).

Exclusively designed for telecommunications providers, resellers, and MSPs, we offer a fully supported backend that seamlessly integrates with existing business infrastructures across global markets. Our no single-point-of-failure approach ensures 99.999% reliability, utilizing a unique redundancy in connectivity, power, and global networks

With a simple setup, streamlined deployment, and wholesale pricing, partners can quickly realize new multiple recurring revenue opportunities, gaining exceptional business value while providing cost-effective savings to their customers.

About OneSource

OneSource Building Technologies is a technology integration firm specializing in connectivity solutions that support enterprise networks, critical infrastructure, and smart environments. With over 20 years of experience and deployments across 90+ countries, we provide end-to-end services from design and installation to logistics and managed support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, and the Netherlands, OneSource delivers future-ready solutions including 5G, hybrid WAN, and private cellular networks. Learn more at .