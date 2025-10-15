'No City In Country Matches Bengaluru's Infra': Deputy CM Shivakumar To Andhra Minister Lokesh

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 15 (IANS) Commenting on Google's AI hub going to Andhra Pradesh, the Congress-led government in Karnataka stated on Wednesday that if the Telugu state offers more concessions, let the companies go there, and they will learn from experience.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is also Bengaluru Development Minister, spoke while replying to media questions at Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday.

He said,“Can we say no to those going to Andhra? If they are going because more concessions are being offered, let them go. They, too, will learn from experience.”

“On infrastructure, human resources, innovation, and research, no city in the country matches Bengaluru. Others speak about Bengaluru only to market themselves,” Shivakumar retorted to Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh.

On Nara Lokesh's remarks, the Deputy CM said,“Be it Nara Lokesh or anyone else, I won't react to their statements. Bengaluru has 25 lakh IT professionals and 2 lakh foreigners working here. Bengaluru's contribution to the nation's growth is immense. About 40 per cent of the Centre's tax revenue comes from here. They talk about Bengaluru only to market themselves. Let them do whatever they want. Even if the Centre helps them, Bengaluru cannot be matched.”

“We know how many foreign leaders are contacting us. I am sitting with the IT and Large Industries Ministers and holding discussions. Foreign companies, which were functioning from rented spaces in Bengaluru until now, after developments in the US, are now buying their own land here. They are building their own campuses. This is the strength of Bengaluru,” he said.

On reports that Karnataka has lost over Rs 1 lakh crore in investment, Shivakumar replied:“Foreign delegations are meeting me, Ministers Priyank Kharge, and M.B. Patil continuously. On October 12, a Singapore business delegation is visiting Bengaluru. Many private universities and institutions are coming here to set up their campuses. No one will leave Bengaluru. We don't need to advertise by saying we will give big concessions. The facilities available here are attracting investors.”

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh has stated that "If they're (Karnataka government) inefficient, what can I do? Their own industrialists say infrastructure is bad, and there are power cuts. They should first fix those problems."

Lokesh emphasised Andhra Pradesh's leadership, calling it a“double engine bullet train sarkar” with clear vision and the ability to deliver projects quickly.“When states compete, India wins. I am not here for a Twitter (X) war,” he said.