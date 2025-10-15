Testlify: The Recruiter Who Never Sleeps

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Testlify launches AI Conversational Interviews to make hiring faster, fairer, and more human.

Bensalem, Pennsylvania/San Francisco, California , Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Testlify , the talent assessment and interviewing platform trusted by over 1,500 companies globally, today announced the launch of its newest innovation - AI Conversational Interviews, an intelligent, always-available interviewer that transforms how organizations screen and evaluate talent.









Shaping the Future of Recruitment





This AI-powered feature brings the efficiency of automation and the empathy of conversation together, enabling recruiters to conduct consistent, unbiased, and data-driven interviews at scale.

“We wanted to reimagine how interviews could be conducted not just faster, but fairer,” said Abhishek Shah, Founder of Testlify.“Our AI Conversational Interviews act like a recruiter who never sleeps or judges you. It listens, adapts, and asks meaningful questions that reveal a candidate's real potential.”

From Scheduling Headaches to Smart Conversations

Recruiters spend countless hours scheduling, coordinating, and conducting interviews, often with inconsistent outcomes. Testlify's AI Conversational Interviews eliminate this friction. The system conducts structured, one-on-one interviews with candidates across time zones, evaluates responses using natural language processing (NLP), and scores candidates based on communication, reasoning, technical knowledge, and behavioral indicators.

What sets Testlify apart is its multi-format interview capability candidates can interact with the AI interviewer via audio, video, or chat, ensuring flexibility and comfort across different roles and regions. Taking it a step further, Testlify's AI can even call candidates directly on their phones, making the process truly accessible and removing the dependency on high-end devices or internet connectivity.

For candidates, the experience feels natural and engaging. They can complete the interview anytime, anywhere, and in the format that suits them best. For hiring teams, it means unbiased evaluations, faster decisions, and a consistent benchmark across all candidates.

Making Hiring More Human Through AI

Unlike traditional chatbots, Testlify's conversational AI is designed to go beyond scripted Q&A. It adapts dynamically to candidate responses, probes deeper when needed, and maintains a conversational tone that feels human.

The AI also ensures fairness and objectivity by removing unconscious bias that often creeps into human interviews. Every response is evaluated using standardized rubrics, ensuring equal opportunity for all candidates - regardless of background or communication style.

“We've seen early adopters cut their screening time by over 60% while improving candidate experience,” said Shah.“It's not about replacing recruiters. It's about empowering them to focus on high-value decisions rather than repetitive tasks.”

Integrating Seamlessly Into the Hiring Flow

The AI Conversational Interviews feature integrates natively within Testlify's existing assessment platform, allowing teams to combine technical, cognitive, and behavioral evaluations into one unified workflow. The results feed directly into Testlify's analytics dashboard, giving recruiters clear insights into candidate strengths, weaknesses, and role fit.

Early customers from technology, staffing, and enterprise sectors have reported significant improvements in both interview efficiency and hiring quality.

A Step Forward for Skills-Based Hiring

With the launch of AI Conversational Interviews, Testlify continues to lead the shift toward skills-based, bias-free recruitment. This innovation is another step in the company's mission to help businesses hire with confidence, speed, and fairness, powered by data, not assumptions.

About Testlify

Testlify is an AI-powered talent assessment and interviewing platform designed for high-volume, high-velocity hiring. With enterprise-grade proctoring, advanced analytics, and seamless integrations, Testlify enables organizations to make smarter, faster, and fairer hiring decisions at scale. Testlify currently serves 1,500+ customers across 50+ countries, trusted by global enterprises like Veeam, UBA, LTI Mindtree, Airtel, Shell, PODS, inDrive, and more.

