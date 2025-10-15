Kellyocg® + Sevenstep Rates No. 1 In Size Of Deal, No. 3 Overall In HRO Today's 2025 RPO Baker's Dozen Rankings

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TROY, Mich., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ​KellyOCG + Sevenstep ​, the permanent hiring outsourced solutions business of leading specialty talent solutions provider Kelly(Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), has been recognized as a top provider in HRO Today's 2025 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings: Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) . The business ranked No. 1 in size of deal, second in healthcare and breadth of service, fourth in quality of service, and third overall out of 58 providers evaluated in the annual survey.

The Baker's Dozen list is based entirely on customer feedback and considered the leading ranking of global RPO providers. The 2025 survey was completed by 335 client companies, resulting in an objective assessment of top-performing providers based on their breadth of service, size of deals, quality of service, and overall customer satisfaction, along with a dedicated healthcare industry ranking.

“Clients trust KellyOCG + Sevenstep to deliver ready-for-everything talent acquisition capabilities,” said Amy Bush , president, RPO, KellyOCG + Sevenstep.“Our agile and AI-enabled solutions enable rapid adaptation to changing conditions. Our proprietary technology integrates data and applies predictive analytics to drive impactful decisions and effective strategies, and our global reach ensures reliable talent outcomes worldwide. We are committed to keeping clients ahead of every challenge and opportunity. The consistency of our delivery in the face of changing business demands and economic factors sets us apart and the Baker's Dozen recognition reflects that our clients trust us to deliver, regardless of the conditions we face.”

This year's ranking marks the first recognition of the integrated KellyOCG + Sevenstep brand, but their individual RPO solutions have been recognized on the RPO Baker's Dozen list for more than a decade. The company's modular and enterprise RPO services, total talent solutions, industry-leading Talent Unbounded® consulting service, and proprietary Sevayo® Insights data integration and predictive analytics technology - combined with its global reach and resources - strengthen its position as a future-facing industry leader.

"KellyOCG + Sevenstep is once again a top provider combining their historically sophisticated operations, proprietary data and analytics technology and great service culture with an expanded global footprint and resources. They have emerged as a compelling choice for global enterprise RPO programs and more flexible tailored solutions," said Elliot Clark, CEO of HRO Today.

About KellyOCG + Sevenstep

KellyOCG + Sevenstep is a leading permanent hiring outsourced solutions provider and part of the Kelly outsourced workforce solutions business line that spans all facets of the employee and contingent workforce. Kelly connects companies with the talent they need to fuel and grow their business through recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), managed services provider (MSP), total talent management solutions, and consulting. KellyOCG + Sevenstep combines decades of people industry experience and expertise with a continued investment in technology to produce world-class programs that meet an organization's unique workforce needs. Learn more at sevensteptalent and today.

