Emirard Hosts Landmark Dubai Real Estate Seminar In Seoul For Korean Investors

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Former Dubai Ambassador, CPAs, and Industry Leaders Join 100+ High-Net-Worth Attendees at Korea's First Large-Scale Dubai Investment Event

Emirard , the global real estate brand of Mirard Properties LLC, successfully hosted its Dubai Real Estate Seminar at Lotte World Tower in Seoul, attracting over 100 high-net-worth investors and professionals. The seminar provided attendees with comprehensive insights into Dubai's luxury property market, investment strategies, and regulatory frameworks, marking it as Korea's leading Dubai-focused investment event.

The seminar opened with a macroeconomic overview of the UAE market presented by a former ambassador to Dubai, followed by sessions on global asset management strategies, tax optimization and compliance, and investment structuring. Emirard CEO Seungmin Yum shared the company's vision for Dubai real estate, while Korean investors presented real-life case studies of successful property acquisitions. The carefully curated agenda blended strategic analysis with practical guidance, giving participants actionable insights into Dubai's ultra-luxury property sector.

Attendees included physicians, finance professionals, corporate executives, and real estate owners, all privately invited high-net-worth individuals. The audience engaged actively with speakers, asking detailed questions about cross-border investment, regulatory compliance, and portfolio diversification. Many participants praised the seminar as an exclusive and highly informative opportunity to gain firsthand insights from experts.

“This seminar provided a rare opportunity to deeply understand Dubai's market potential and receive guidance directly from trusted experts,” said one participant.

An Emirard spokesperson added:

“The seminar went beyond a typical event. It gave Korean investors tangible exposure to Dubai's opportunities, combining expert advice, real-world testimonials, and verified investment options. Emirard remains committed to bridging Korea and Dubai, helping investors confidently explore global asset opportunities.”

Emirard, operating under Mirard Properties LLC, is a Dubai Land Department (DLD)–licensed firm offering a full suite of services for Asian investors, including real estate acquisition, corporate establishment, immigration guidance, and global asset management. The company provides secure and transparent access to Dubai's premium property market, ensuring compliance and value for investors seeking international diversification.

