Loren Data Corp. Launches Ecgrid Assist AI Agent For Boomi Marketplace

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Loren Data Corp, a leading provider of B2B connectivity and EDI network services, today announced the availability of ECGrid Assist, an AI-powered agent now offered through the Boomi Marketplace program.

ECGrid Assist enables Boomi users to connect directly with Loren Data's ECGrid network, providing fast, secure access to key EDI information through a simple chatbot interface. With the agent, users can:

. Retrieve information about documents sent or received on the ECGrid VAN

. Query trading partner routing information

. Access details about their ECGrid mailbox

By integrating ECGrid Assist into their Boomi environment, customers gain streamlined access to daily EDI operations without the need to manually search the ECGrid portal.

“ECGrid Assist brings the power of AI directly into the Boomi ecosystem,” said Michelle Jacobson, VP, Product Management at Loren Data.“It simplifies EDI queries and enhances the way teams access their trading partner and document information, saving time and improving efficiency.”

As part of Boomi Marketplace, ECGrid Assist can be found alongside other pre-built solutions at href="" rel="external nofollow" boom .

During their Partner Summit earlier this year, Boomi recognized Loren Data ECGrid as their 2025 Technology Partner of the Year, signaling the two companies' growing collaboration and shared goal of helping joint customers optimize business operations.

About Loren Data Corp.

Loren Data Corp. is a leading B2B eCommerce and supply chain automation company, providing innovative, efficient, and high-value solutions for businesses to collaborate with an integrated supply chain. With its flagship cloud and web-services offering – ECGrid – Loren Data delivers a world-class, self-service, unified EDI and B2B messaging platform for Managed Service Providers and Global 2000 companies to transact business with their trading partners with rich API support and legacy network connections.