In National Advertising Division Challenge, Lunavia Voluntarily Discontinues Product Claims For Its Nail Fungus Treatment
New York, NY, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division reviewed a challenge brought by Advantice Health regarding express claims made by XF Agencija, d/b/a Lunavia. The challenge pertained to claims appearing on Lunavia's website, social media, and third-party retailer pages regarding the benefits and efficacy of its antifungal nail pen.
During the inquiry, Lunavia informed the National Advertising Division (NAD) that it had permanently discontinued the challenged claims. Therefore, NAD did not review the claims on their merits and will treat the discontinued claims, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended they be discontinued.
About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.
About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. NAD reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and create fair competition for business.
