Osisko Development Announces Further Upsize Of Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering
|Sean Roosen
|Philip Rabenok
|Chairman and CEO
|Vice President, Investor Relations
|Email: ...
|Email: ...
|Tel: +1 (514) 940-0685
|Tel: +1 (437) 423-3644
CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws) and "forward- looking statements" (within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such statements or information are identified with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "propose", "project", "outlook", "foresee" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding any potential outcome. Such statements in this news release may include, without limitation, statements pertaining to: the size of the Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement, the use of the net proceeds from the Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement, the closing of the Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement, the tax treatment of the Flow-Through Shares, the timing and ability of the Company to renounce the Qualifying Expenditures and the ability to obtain the necessary regulatory authority approvals. Such forward-looking information or statements are based on a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions which may cause actual results or other expectations to differ materially from those anticipated and which may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, marketing of the Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement, and satisfying the conditions of closing of the Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement, including the requirements of the New York Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange (if at all). Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information or statements are reasonable, prospective investors in the Company securities should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because the Company can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information and statements contained in this news release are as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise this forward-looking information and statements except as required by law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
