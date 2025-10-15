Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(S)
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC
Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC
(a protected cell company incorporated in Jersey with registration number 93546)
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658
Net Asset Value
As at the close of business on 14 October 2025 the estimated unaudited Net Asset Value per share was 143.14 pence (including accrued income), which excludes an amount of 1.375 pence per share in respect of the quarterly dividend to be paid on 15 October 2025.
Investments in the Company's portfolio have been valued on a bid price basis.
Enquiries:
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
01534 700 000
Legal Disclaimer:
