Just Published: A Heart-Pounding Fiction Sequel Pits Kevin Spears And The FBI To Help A CIA-Backed Operation Against A Mexican Cartel.

Charleston, SC, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Hindsight 20/20 The Final Chapter, the thrilling third installment of the series, Kevin Spears once again partners with FBI agents Robert Branson and Mike Carson, along with detective Sara Simpson, to confront a formidable Mexican drug cartel that has been infiltrated by the CIA. After witnessing the arrest of a notorious drug lord on the news, Kevin's curiosity compels him to project back into the events surrounding the arrest. What he uncovers is a precarious joint operation involving the CIA, DEA, CNI, and Mexican police, all collaborating to dismantle the cartel. However, the mission is on the brink of disaster, and Kevin realizes the gravity of the situation.

Determined to avert catastrophe, Kevin contacts his allies to alert the involved agencies. Their intervention draws them deeper into the unfolding chaos, placing Kevin squarely in the sights of multiple intelligence organizations. As they navigate this treacherous landscape, the stakes escalate, revealing layers of deception and betrayal that threaten their safety. With time running out, Kevin and his team race to warn the agencies, but their actions may inadvertently attract unwanted scrutiny.

As danger looms at every turn, alliances are tested, and hidden truths come to light. The tension mounts as they strive to prevent impending chaos, but will they succeed, or will they become mere pawns in a larger game? William L. Graham's Hindsight 20/20 The Final Chapter, delivers a gripping narrative filled with unexpected twists, keeping readers engaged until the final page. This fast-paced thriller promises an exhilarating ride filled with intrigue and danger, making it a must-read for fans of suspense and action.

About the Author: William L. Graham, author of the Hindsight 20/20 series, including The Final Chapter, hails from Virginia Beach, Virginia. A devoted family man, he enjoys life with his wife, three daughters, and four grandsons. After 40 years in Virginia, Graham retired to North Carolina, following a 37-year career at the Anheuser-Busch brewery in Williamsburg. In retirement, he engages in gardening, fishing, metal detecting, and restoring classic cars. His latest book reflects his life experiences, infused with humor, unexpected twists, and a fast-paced narrative that resonates with a wide audience, making it an enjoyable read for everyone.

