JUNK JOINS THE LINE-UP FOR THIS WEEKEND's SHRINERS TOUCH-A-TRUCK CELEBRATION

Junk is revving up season at the Shriners Trunk or Treat/Touch-A-Truck on Sunday, October 19, 2025, from 1–4 p.m. at the Shriners Auditorium (Wilmington, MA). Admission is free, and families are invited to come in costume, explore big rigs, and snag goodies from Junk while supplies last.

Last year's inaugural event drew 3,000+ attendees. This year brings even more candy stations, photo ops, and hands-on vehicle fun-plus the return of the crowd-pleasing Touch-A-Truck lineup, where kids can climb in, honk (lightly!), and meet the pros who keep our communities moving.

“Fall, fun, and loads of treats - it's the perfect Sunday,” said Nicole Turturici, CEO of Junk.“We love meeting local families, answering curious questions, and showing kids how professional hauling keeps neighborhoods clean and projects on track.”

Event Snapshot

.What: Shriners Trunk or Treat / Touch-A-Truck (free community event)

.When: Sunday, October 19, 2025 | 1:00–4:00 p.m.

.Where: Shriners Auditorium, Wilmington, MA

.Cost: Free admission

.Extras: Candy stations, costumes encouraged, Touch-A-Truck exploration

Make a Day of It

.Trunk or Treat: Dozens of themed tables and trunks packed with candy and kid-friendly surprises.

.Touch-A-Truck: From service vehicles to specialty rigs, get up close, snap photos, and meet the operators.

.Giveaways: Swing by the Junk truck to get goodies!

About Junk

Junk is a leading provider of efficient, eco-friendly junk removal services with locations throughout the United States. Serving both residential and commercial clients, the company is known for its same-day service and a hassle-free experience. Whether helping families declutter, supporting businesses with cleanouts, or managing large-scale projects, Junk makes it easy to declutter. With a focus on responsible disposal that includes donation and recycling, Junk ensures items are handled with care for both people and the planet. Learn more at .