Ehang Launches AAM Sandbox Initiative In Thailand, Accelerating Path To Global Commercial Evtol Operations

BANGKOK, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) ("EHang" or "the Company"), a global leader in advanced air mobility ("AAM") technology, today announced that the launch of an AAM Sandbox Initiative (the"Initiative") in Thailand, in collaboration with the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand ("CAAT") and local partners. The Initiative aims to fast-track the future commercial operations of EHang's EH216-S pilotless eVTOL aircraft in the country, with the goal of establishing the world's first commercial eVTOL operations using an innovative regulatory approach of"sandbox". Today, continuous trial operations with EH216-S have successfully commenced at the first sandbox area in Bangkok, with plans to expand to more sandbox areas across Thailand.









(Image: EH216-S completes point-A-to-point-B flights at the first sandbox area in Bangkok, Thailand)

During today's launch event, the EH216-S completed a series of point-A-to-point-B autonomous flights with consistent stability, demonstrating its integrated flight control systems and operational reliability. The event gathered senior officials from the CAAT and the Ministry of Transport (“MOT”) of Thailand, along with key industry partners including Aerial Sea Ventures, Energy Absolute, Amita Technology, G Capital, China Harbour Engineering Company, Bangkok Airways, VietJet, and Tahira Group from Malaysia, all of whom witnessed firsthand the EH216-S's proven readiness for commercial deployment.





(Image: Mr. Conor Yang, CFO of EHang and Air Chief Marshal Manat Chavanaprayoon, Director General of the CAAT with the EH216-S)

Today, EHang also held a technical meeting with CAAT officials, presenting the EH216-S's comprehensive safety architecture, Unmanned Aircraft System Traffic Management (“UTM”) integration, risk assessment framework, and flight-testing methodology. This multi-party collaboration with the Initiative represents a significant step toward gaining local regulatory approval for future commercial operations in sandbox areas across Thailand.

Under the Initiative, EHang's local partners will provide essential operational support, ranging from infrastructure to operational teams. They plan to expand the sandbox areas to Pattaya, Koh Larn, Phuket, Koh Samui and many other locations in Thailand for more sightseeing flight routes and transportation services.





(Image: From left to right: Mr. Chakrawut Raisaeng, Deputy CEO of AMITA, Mr. Conor Yang, CFO of EHang, Air Chief Marshal Manat Chavanaprayoon, Director General of the CAAT, Mr. Panya Chupanit, Deputy Permanent Secretary of MOT of Thailand, Mr. Luong Pham, CEO of Aerial Sea Ventures, Mr. Anuwat Kosol, CEO of G Capital)

Thailand, Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, represents a strategically vital AAM market. This is driven by its strong service sector, thriving tourism industry, and proactive government policies promoting smart transportation and sustainable technology. The country's densely populated urban areas and persistent traffic congestion make it an ideal environment for deploying AAM solutions. Major cities such as Bangkok are particularly well-suited for air taxi services, offering significant market potential. This potential was clearly demonstrated last November when the EH216-S successfully conducted three days of human-carrying flights in central Bangkok, showcasing its practical capabilities in real-world AAM applications.

"We are highly impressed with the cutting-edge technology and demonstrated safety of EHang's EH216-S during these flights," said Air Chief Marshal Manat Chavanaprayoon, Director General of the CAAT. "At the CAAT, we are guiding Thailand's transition into a new era of AAM, where safety and public trust remain our highest priorities. Through our 'prove it safe, then scale' approach, we have explored a clear path toward commercial operations, with the target of launching the world's first commercial eVTOL operation services within the next three months leveraging the Initiative. The future of AAM in Thailand will be safe by design, ambitious in vision, and realized through tangible action."

Mr. Panya Chupanit, Deputy Permanent Secretary of MOT of Thailand, stated,“The MOT is fully committed to advancing sustainable transportation, and the development of AAM technology-exemplified by EHang's innovative eVTOL solutions-is integral to this vision. We are working closely with partners across sectors to position Thailand as a regional AAM hub, in line with our national goals for carbon neutrality and smart, connected cities. "

Mr. Luong Pham of Aerial Sea Ventures remarked, "Today marks a historic day as we launch the future of transportation here in Thailand. With the EH216-S, we are entering an era where travel is measured in minutes, not hours, connecting waterways, islands and remote areas with unprecedented efficiency. With the strong support of the CAAT and MOT, we are now months-not years-away from commercialization in Thailand. We look forward to positioning Thailand as the regional hub for AAM across Southeast Asia."

Mr. Conor Yang, Chief Financial Officer of EHang, commented,“This demonstration showcased not only routine flight capabilities but also the core safety principles integral to our certified EH216-S aircraft. The AAM Sandbox Initiative in Thailand serves as a pivotal model for the region. Our goal is to leverage the operational and regulatory framework established here as a blueprint for expansion into other Southeast Asian markets, bringing safe, sustainable AAM to the wider region globally.”

Watch the video of EH216-S pilotless eVTOL flights at the first sandbox area in Bangkok, Thailand through the link:

EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world's leading advanced air mobility ("AAM") technology platform company, committed to making safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. The company develops and manufactures a diversified portfolio of pilotless electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for a wide range of use cases, including aerial tourism, intra-city transport, intercity travel, logistics and emergency firefighting. Its flagship model, EH216-S, has obtained the world's first type certificate, production certificate and standard airworthiness certificate for pilotless eVTOL issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China, and is now commercially operated under the country's first Air Operator Certificates for human-carrying eVTOL services. Complementing this, EHang's VT35 expands its reach into long-range and intercity scenarios, supporting the development of a multi-tiered low-altitude mobility network. By integrating advanced autonomous technologies with scalable operational infrastructure, EHang is redefining how people and goods move-across cities, regions, and natural barriers-shaping the future of air mobility.

This press release contains statements that may constitute"forward-looking" statements pursuant to the"safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as"will,""expects,""anticipates,""aims,""future,""intends,""plans,""believes,""estimates,""likely to" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about management's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to those relating to certifications, our expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, our products and solutions and the commercialization of UAM services, our relationships with strategic partners, and current litigation and potential litigation involving us. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause EHang's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

