Vislink And Precision Technic Defence A/S Secure Danish Ministry Of Defence Contract To Equip Helicopter Fleet With Advanced Live Video Transmission Systems

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Vislink Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: VISL), a global leader in real-time video communications for the defense, public safety, and broadcast markets, today announced it has been awarded a significant contract byto supply advanced airborne video downlink systems for deployment on Royal Danish Airforce Airbus AS550 Fennec Helicopters. This seven-figure contract represents a key milestone in Vislink's growing footprint within global defense markets.

Under the agreement, Vislink will provide Royal Danish Air Force with a range of its industry-leading air-to-anywhere solutions, including the AeroLink airborne live video transmitter, Vislink Antenna Actuators, Quantum ground receivers, and Mobile Commander hand-held monitor units. Together, these technologies will deliver ultra-low latency, UHD live video transmission capability from helicopters, enabling superior situational awareness and decision-making during homeland security missions such as surveillance, border protection and emergency response.

The initial system, delivered earlier this year for the prototype aircraft, has been successfully installed, ground tested, validated and test flown during the rigorous development phase with impressive results, particularly concerning video quality and operational range.

Full delivery of the new award is scheduled for 2025, with installation and operational rollout planned for 2026.

A spokesman from the Danish Acquisition and Logistics Organisation (DALO) said:“The Royal Danish Air Force will get a modern digital video downlink system, that streams HD quality video to ground units from a state-of-the art stabilized HD gimbal camera system, Star SAFIRE 380X-HDc from Teledyne FLIR. During tests the AeroLink has demonstrated great performance with reliable video, exceeding our expectations.”

Thorben B. Petersen, Senior Business Development Manager at Precision Technic Defence Precision, said,”We are very satisfied with the cooperation and support we have from Vislink and we are proud to provide this capability to the Royal Danish Air Force. Vislink technology provides crisp, clear video streaming from aircraft to the ground to improve situational awareness.”

“We are proud to partner with Precision Technic Defence on this important program,” said Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink.“This contract reinforces our strategic direction to position Vislink as the trusted provider of mission-critical communications systems to defense and security agencies worldwide. By equipping the Danish Fennec helicopter fleet with our advanced live video transmission solutions, we are ensuring that their personnel benefit from the highest levels of real-time situational awareness, which is critical for today's demanding security environments.”

The deal builds on Vislink's longstanding reputation for delivering secure, reliable live video communications solutions to military, law enforcement and homeland security agencies across the globe.

Vislink Technologies is a global technology leader in capturing, delivering, and managing high-quality live video and associated data. With a renowned heritage in video communications encompassing over 50 years, Vislink has revolutionized live video communications by delivering the highest-quality video from the scene, even in the most challenging transmission conditions, enabling broadcasters, defense and public safety agencies to capture and share live video seamlessly and securely. Vislink provides live streaming solutions using RF, bonded cellular, 5G, and AI-driven technologies. Vislink's shares of common stock are publicly traded on the OTCQB Capital Market under the ticker symbol“VISL.”



