RELAY RESOURCES APPOINTS THREE SEASONED EXECUTIVES TO DRIVE NEXT PHASE OF GROWTH
Relay Resources, the region's leading social enterprise nonprofit advancing disability inclusion in the workplace, is thrilled to announce the addition of three dynamic and accomplished executives to its leadership team.
Sayu Abend joins as Chief Technology Officer, Luis Torres-Acosta as Chief Operating and Revenue Officer, and Nadja Sailesman as Vice President of Disability and Inclusion. These strategic hires will strengthen Relay Resources in achieving its mission of advancing disability inclusion in the workplace.
“I'm beyond excited to welcome these three exceptional leaders to Relay,” said Dr. Jennifer Camota Luebke, President and CEO of Relay Resources.“Each brings not only deep expertise in their fields but also bold ideas, a collaborative spirit, and a shared commitment to creating workplaces where disabled and nondisabled people alike can thrive. Their leadership will help shape the next phase of inclusion, impact, and innovation.”
With more than 20 years of experience leading enterprise technology and innovation across global markets, Sayu Abend has a track record of transforming organizations through technology. As the founder and former CEO of SpacePointe Inc., she built a startup into a globally recognized payments platform. Her leadership experience also includes senior roles at AHP Servicing, Synchrony, and InComm, where she led technology strategies for multibillion-dollar platforms and high-performing global teams.
As Chief Technology Officer, Abend will lead information technology (IT) operations and technology development projects, offering a new vision for the role technology plays at Relay. She will also lead Relay's foray into artificial intelligence (AI), developing internal AI capabilities to grow jobs and revenue, as well as creating AI-enabled products and services in collaboration with Relay's DisabilityNextTM innovation team.
Luis Torres-Acosta brings to Relay more than 30 years of progressive leadership in facilities and program management, with deep expertise in site selection, quality systems, and contract negotiation. He spent the last two years leading commercial operations at PRIDE Industries. Before PRIDE, he worked for more than a decade at leading real estate services company Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) as Head of Life Science and Healthcare for Latin America running the operations of 13 countries.
As Chief Operating and Revenue Officer, Torres-Acosta will lead operations and business development while managing Relay's core business lines, including building and facility solutions, document solutions, supply chain services, and consulting operations. He will be responsible for growing revenue through retaining and growing existing business relationships and developing new lines of business in the Pacific Northwest region and beyond.
A seasoned nonprofit leader and advocate, Nadja Sailesman has spent more than two decades advancing inclusion and empowerment. She previously served as CEO of Exceed Enterprises, where she successfully led a merger with Albertina Kerr and continued as Chief Program Officer post-merger, ensuring seamless integration and sustained mission alignment. Her earlier leadership roles include key leadership positions at NYC Mission Society and Success Academy Charter Schools.
As Vice President of Disability and Inclusion at Relay, Sailesman will steer the organization's accessible, inclusive, and equitable workplace and workforce practices. She will lead a multidisciplinary team responsible for disability advocacy; expand Relay's programs; implement initiatives that amplify accessibility and disability inclusion; and serve as a representative and speaker at disability employment conferences and related events.
“Sayu, Luis, and Nadja each bring extraordinary vision and expertise,” added Dr. Jennifer Camota Luebke.“Together with the other members of our stellar executive team, they will be instrumental as we advance our ambitious strategic plan and drive Relay's growth into the future.”
