Green Bonds Market Outlook: $814 Billion Opportunity With Steady 4% CAGR To 2030, Reports Mordor Intelligence
|Study Period
|2019 to 2030
|Market Size
|USD 673.1 Billion (2025)
|Market Size Forecast
|USD 813.9 Billion (2030)
|Industry Expansion
|Growing at a CAGR of 3.91% during 2025–2030
|Largest Market (2025)
|Europe continues to lead the global market
|Fastest Growing Market for 2025-2030
|Asia-Pacific projected to record the highest growth rate
Companies Active in the Green Bonds Sector
. HSBC
. Crédit Agricole CIB
. BNP Paribas
. Bank of America
. J.P. Morgan
. SEB
. NatWest Markets
. Citigroup
. Barclays
. Deutsche Bank
. UBS
. Mizuho Financial Group
. Société Générale
. ING
. Goldman Sachs
. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)
. Fannie Mae
. KfW
. Nordea
. Standard Chartered
Get in-depth industry insights on the Green Bonds Market - ?utm_source=globenewswire
