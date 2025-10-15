Guardian Sports and Schutt Team Up to Launch the Next Generation of the LOOP Multi-Sport Headgear

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innovative Partnership Delivers Top Rated Soft-Shell Headgear

Atlanta, Georgia, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Sports, creators of the Guardian Cap, proudly announces the next generation of the LOOP, developed in partnership with Schutt. Designed for non-helmeted sports, the LOOP is a padded headband that provides superior head protection with a Virginia Tech 5-STAR rating. LOOP's precision fit and performance are engineered to protect athletes where it matters most.

This collaboration reflects a shared commitment between Guardian Sports and Schutt to advance athlete safety through innovation. The partnership builds on Guardian's ongoing relationship with Certor Sports, the parent company of Schutt and VICIS, and unites two industry leaders dedicated to developing protective athletic gear that players deserve.

“The LOOP is a testament to our commitment to athlete safety and innovation. By partnering with Schutt, we've combined our expertise to create headgear that offers enhanced protection, comfort, and style. Together, we're setting a new standard in non-tackle headgear for athletes across all sports.”

- Erin Hanson, Co-Founder and CEO of Guardian Sports

The LOOP reflects the shared mission of Guardian Sports and Schutt to advance athlete safety through innovation and design. Merging Guardian's expertise in soft-shell technology with Schutt's leadership in helmet protection, the new LOOP delivers enhanced fit, comfort, and performance. Building on the success of the original LOOP headband, the next generation design features a larger rear pad with an occipital hinge, a higher protection rating from Virginia Tech, improved comfort, and all-new colorways, allowing athletes to express their personality while staying better protected.

“As the leaders in product performance within the tackle football market through our Schutt and VICIS brands, we have applied that same relentless commitment to innovation in collaboration with Guardian Sports. Together, we've developed a product that delivers unmatched protection and enhanced comfort for non-tackle athletes. We value our partnership with Guardian Sports across multiple product categories and are excited to introduce this important new addition to the game.”

- Jeremy Erspamer, President and CEO of Certor Sports

About the LOOP

Built to better protect where it matters most, the LOOP represents a new era in lightweight, high-performance protective gear. Designed for non-contact and limited-contact sports such as flag football, 7-on-7, girls' lacrosse, rugby, soccer, cheerleading, and gymnastics, the LOOP provides athletes with breathable, sweat-wicking comfort and a precision fit. The new occipital hinge offers enhanced protection to one of the head's most vulnerable areas while maintaining a secure, stylish fit. Awarded a 5-STAR rating by Virginia Tech, the LOOP reflects Guardian and Schutt's ongoing dedication to safety and innovation. Available in small, medium, and large, the LOOP comes in black, white, optic yellow, and pink. Launching November 2025.

About Guardian Sports

Founded in 2010, Guardian Sports is on a mission to better protect athletes at every level of play. Known for engineering the Guardian Caps, PEARL lacrosse balls, LOOP, Guardian Chinstrap, and Guardian Bio-based TPE Infill, the company is trusted by over 500,000 athletes nationwide. Guardian continues to set the standard in safety-driven innovation.

Learn more at .

About Certor Sports (Parent Company of Schutt)

Certor Sports, LLC, located in Plainfield, Indiana, is a domestic sporting goods manufacturer and parent company of leading protective and equipment brands, including VICIS, Schutt Sports, and TUCCI. From protection to performance, Certor Sports develops cutting-edge technologies used by MVP-caliber professionals to youth athletes nationwide.

Learn more at .

Attachments



Guardian Sports and Schutt Team Up to Launch the Next Generation of the LOOP Multi-Sport Headgear The New LOOP Multi-Sport Headgear Launching in November 2026

CONTACT: Caitlin Hanson Gouws Guardian Sports (770) 667-6004 ... Chad Hall Certor Sports (901) 481-3000 ...