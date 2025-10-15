Greystone Closes $451.6 Million Healthcare CLO

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone , a leading national commercial real estate finance company, today announced the closing of Greystone CRE Notes 2025-HC4, LLC, a $451.6 million Commercial Real Estate Collateralized Loan Obligation (CRE CLO) backed exclusively by bridge loans provided by Greystone on healthcare-related properties.

Greystone CRE Notes 2025-HC4, LLC marks the firm's eighth overall CRE CLO and the industry's fourth-ever CRE CLO comprised solely of healthcare assets-the first three were closed by Greystone in 2018, 2021 and 2024. The collateral pool for Greystone CRE Notes 2025-HC4 comprises 12 whole loans and 7 loan participations, totaling $451.6 million, secured by 46 properties in 13 states. The portfolio includes skilled nursing, assisted living, memory care, and independent living properties. Skilled nursing properties make up a majority of the portfolio (65.2%), followed by assisted living, memory care and/or independent living properties (25%), and skilled nursing and assisted living, memory care or independent living (9.8%). This actively managed CRE CLO has a 3-year reinvestment period.

“This transaction reflects our disciplined approach to healthcare lending and the faith that investors have in us as a serial CLO issuer,” said Ross Gusler, Head of Corporate Finance and Capital Markets at Greystone.“Our platform's continued expansion reflects the trust we've earned in the market and our commitment to shaping long-term, impactful capital solutions in healthcare real estate.”

With more than 20 years of experience in bridge lending, Greystone has built a trusted platform for delivering timely capital solutions in the healthcare and multifamily sectors. To date, Greystone's Bridge-to-Agency (including Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and HUD) lending platform has provided $15.1 billion in short-term bridge loans across the multifamily and healthcare sectors. As the #1 overall provider of HUD loans for Healthcare and Multifamily* and a top 10 Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac multifamily lender, Greystone's active participation in the broader commercial mortgage market extends beyond providing debt to include sales advisory services, CRE asset management, and ownership/operational activities.

ATLAS SP Securities served as the sole structuring agent of Greystone CRE Notes 2025-HC4. Wells Fargo Securities LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC served as lead managers and joint bookrunners. Natixis Securities Americas LLC, UBS Securities LLC, Capital One Securities and Huntington Securities, Inc. served as co-managers.

This press release is for informational purposes only. It shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit .

*HUD rankings are as of September 30, 2024, and are based upon combined originations of Greystone Servicing Company LLC and Greystone Funding Company LLC.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Fran Del Valle

...