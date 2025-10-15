Forward Edge-AI Appoints Andrea Gwynn As Chief Information Officer
Gwynn will lead the company's information systems strategy, drive digital transformation, and enhance cybersecurity and operational resilience across Forward Edge-AI's global initiatives.
Forward Edge-AI develops cutting-edge technologies including BlaiseTM, an AI-powered Raman spectrometer for chemical detection; Isidore Quantum®, a quantum-resistant encryption solution; and Gabriel®, a tool for combating phishing and smishing threats.
Gwynn joins a dynamic leadership team committed to scaling innovation and delivering mission-critical AI systems that protect and empower organizations worldwide.
About Forward Edge-AI
Forward Edge-AI designs and deploys AI-driven solutions to advance public safety, national security, and digital transformation. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the company specializes in AI/ML, cybersecurity, and edge computing.
