Raghav Juyal To Undergo Look Transformation For Nani's 'Paradise'

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 15 (IANS) Actor Raghav Juyal, who is basking in the success of of 'Bads of Bollywood', has now announced that he will be changing his look for Telugu star Nani's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Paradise'.

The actor, who impressed audiences and critics alike with his performance in the recent Bollywood hit, took to social media to share an exciting update about his upcoming transformation for the new role.

Sharing the video on his Instagram Raghav said,“Sharing this because it's the last time you'll see me like this! I'm changing my look for my next film, 'The Paradise'. Once the transformation starts, I'll be staying quiet till we reveal it. We've started shooting at Hyderabad. I'm very excited. I hope you all like my Telugu debut. Love you all."

The announcement has sparked curiosity and anticipation among fans, who are eager to see Raghav in an all-new avatar.

It may be recalled that actor Raghav Juyal had such a blast at the script reading session of director Srikanth Odela's 'The Paradise' that he could not contain his excitement about being a part of the project and had said he couldn't wait join Natural Star Nani on the sets of the film.

Taking to his Instagram timeline, Raghav Juyal had then written, "#TheParadise begins... Had a blast at the script reading session with my dearest @srikanthodela__.Natural Star @Nameisnani garu can't wait to join you. @anirudhofficial @slv_cinemas @theparadisemovie."

It may be recalled that the unit of 'Paradise' had welcomed actor Raghav Juyal on board the unit of the film on the occasion of his birthday in July this year.

While the makers have not disclosed what role Raghav Juyal will play in the film, sources claim that the actor will play the role of the antagonist in the film.

The film, which is being made as a pan India entertainer, is to be released in eight languages namely Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English, and Spanish.

Paradise, considered to be Nani's most ambitious project till date, is being produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of SLV Cinemas. Nani and director Srikanth Odela have joined hands once more in Paradise after their film together, 'Dussehra' emerged a blockbuster.

The film is set to be released in theaters worldwide on March 26, 2026.