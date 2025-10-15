Bendpak Honors U.S. Armed Forces With Valor C10 Custom Truck Build

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Classic American icon to be upgraded using groundbreaking Octa-Flex Series lift

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BendPak Inc., a global leader in automotive lifts and service equipment, has officially launched its first-ever custom vehicle project: the Valor C10 , a full-frame transformation of a classic Chevrolet C10 pickup truck into a modern-day tribute to America's armed forces.

The build is being led by Dustin Hacker and the team at Nostalgia Hot Rods. It's taking shape atop BendPak's revolutionary new Octa-FlexTM Series lift - an eight-arm, two-post lift engineered for maximum versatility, especially with heavy, high-performance vehicles and cab-off work.

Like Octa-Flex, the Valor C10 is the brainchild of BendPak President and CEO Jeff Kritzer, whose vision for the project goes far beyond steel and horsepower.

“After more than 40 years watching BendPak grow from a small startup into a global brand, I've always dreamed of building a custom vehicle that reflects who we are and what we stand for,” says Kritzer.“With the Valor C10, that dream becomes a reality. This isn't just a truck. It's a tribute to the generations of men and women who wear the uniform, defend our freedom, and sacrifice more than most of us will ever know.”

The Valor C10 is based on a second-generation (1967–72) Chevy C10. While its exterior will retain a vintage American look, everything underneath will be built for modern performance - including an upgraded chassis, supercharged engine, advanced suspension, new transmission, custom wheels, premium sound system, and one-of-a-kind paint scheme honoring U.S. service members.

“This isn't a restoration. It's a transformation - from workhorse to rolling tribute,” says Hacker.

The entire project is being documented and shared online, with regular updates at and on Instagram at @valor_c10 . Viewers can follow the build step-by-step through videos, photos, and behind-the-scenes commentary.

The project is expected to be complete in summer 2026. Get a sneak peek at the build-in-progress at the SEMA Show, Nov. 4-7, 2025. BendPak will highlight both the truck and the incredible versatility of Octa-Flex in South Hall Booth #36131.

“We invite everyone to follow along,” adds Kritzer.“This is more than a build. It's a salute: a rolling tribute to valor, liberty, and the unbreakable American spirit.”

About BendPak

Established in 1965, BendPak Inc. is an American-owned global manufacturer of vehicle service equipment and specialty consumer products sold under the trademarked brands BendPak®, Ranger®, Autostacker®, QuickJack®, Cool Boss®, GrandPrix®, JackPak®, MaxJax®, and ErgochairTM. Its collective range of products includes car lifts, parking lifts, EV battery lifts, pipe benders, air compressors, tire changers, wheel balancers, wheel aligners, brake lathes, evaporative air coolers, rolling work seats, and other equipment. Visit for more information or call 800-253-2363.

