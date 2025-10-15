Rapid Genomic Diagnostics Market Trends And Competitive Analysis By Towards Healthcare

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This comprehensive report, developed by Towards Healthcare, a sister firm of Precedence Research, offers an in-depth analysis of the global rapid genomic diagnostics market. It provides valuable insights into market trends, growth drivers, challenges and future opportunities shaping the industry's evolution.

Ottawa, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global rapid genomic diagnostics market is witnessing robust growth, with revenues expected to surge into the hundreds of millions by 2034, spanning the forecast years from 2025 to 2034. This expansion is fueled by strong demand across major healthcare sectors and the emergence of transformative trends.

The industry's remarkable growth is being propelled by rising consumer interest, advancements in precision medicine , and declining sequencing costs. The growing adoption of rapid genetic testing stems from the increasing need for early disease detection, improved treatment planning, and effective chronic disease management. Furthermore, deeper integration with digital health systems, heightened focus on data privacy and security, and strategic collaborations among biotechnology firms, healthcare providers, research bodies, and academic institutions continue to accelerate market progress.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @

Key Takeaways



North America dominated the rapid genomic diagnostics market in 2024, with a market share of 47%.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By test type, rapid whole genome sequencing (rWGS) segment led the market in 2024, with a share of 44%.

By test type, the targeted gene panels segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.

By application, the rare & undiagnosed genetic disorders segment captured the largest revenue of 40% of the market in 2024.

By application, the oncology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By technology, the next-generation sequencing (NGS) segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 61% in 2024.

By technology, the long-read sequencing segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By sample type, the buccal swab segment dominated the rapid genomic diagnostics market in 2024, with a revenue share of 38%.

By sample type, the tissue biopsies segment is expected to be the highest growing during the forecast period.

By end-user, the hospitals & NICUs segment captured the dominant revenue share of 49% of the market in 2024. By end-user, the direct-to-consumer (DTC) companies segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Overview & Potential

The rapid genomic diagnostics market comprises tools, technologies, and services used to quickly identify genetic variations and mutations for clinical decision-making, particularly in acute, life-threatening, or time-sensitive conditions. These diagnostics typically deliver results within 24–72 hours and are vital in areas like neonatal intensive care (NICU), rare disease diagnosis, oncology , infectious diseases, and pharmacogenomics. Advances in next-generation sequencing (NGS), rapid whole genome sequencing (rWGS), AI-driven analytics, and regulatory support are accelerating the market's growth.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at ...

What is the Growth Potential Responsible for The Growth of The Rapid Genomic Diagnostics Market?

Key drivers of the fast-growing genomic diagnostics market include technological progress such as next-generation sequencing (NGS), the rising rates of chronic and genetic diseases, greater use of personalized medicine , and government programs promoting genomics research . Additional factors are falling test costs, increased physician awareness, improved access in both urban and rural regions, and a growing consumer interest in proactive and preventive healthcare.

What Are the Growing Trends Associated with the Rapid Genomic Diagnostics Market?

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS):

NGS, capable of high-throughput analysis, is revolutionizing both research and clinical diagnostics by enabling rapid and cost-effective genomic information.



PCR's Continued Importance:

PCR remains a dominant technology due to its widespread use and effectiveness in amplifying DNA and RNA for various diagnostic applications.



Growth in Asia-Pacific:

The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing the fastest growth, driven by large populations, increasing healthcare spending, and national genomics projects like the Genome Asia 100K initiative.



Genomic Surveillance:

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the critical role of genomic surveillance in tracking viral strains and mutations, boosting market expansion for outbreak management.



Integration in Healthcare:

Genomics is being increasingly incorporated into routine clinical care, including cancer diagnostics, prenatal testing, and the development of novel therapies.



Become a valued research partner with us -

What Is the Growing Challenge in the Rapid Genomic Diagnostics Market?

Key challenges for the rapid genomic diagnostics market include the high cost of instruments and testing, the scarcity of skilled professionals for data analysis and interpretation, and complex ethical and data privacy concerns surrounding genetic information. Other challenges are the lack of comprehensive regulatory frameworks, the need to demonstrate cost-effectiveness to payers for reimbursement, and the difficulty in effectively storing and analyzing the massive datasets generated.

Regional Analysis

How Did North America Dominate the Rapid Genomic Diagnostics Market in 2024?

North America dominated the rapid genomic diagnostics market in 2024, with a market share of 47%. North America dominates the rapid genomic diagnostics market due to strong healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of sequencing technologies , and significant investments in genomic research. The U.S. leads with growing clinical integration of rapid sequencing in hospitals, neonatal units, and oncology centers.

What Made the Asia Pacific Significantly Grow in The Rapid Genomic Diagnostics Market In 2024?

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is witnessing rapid growth driven by healthcare modernization, rising awareness of rare diseases, and government precision medicine initiatives. Countries like China, Japan, and India are investing in sequencing infrastructure, making genomic diagnostics more accessible and affordable across diverse healthcare settings.

Download the single region market report @

Segmental Insights

By test type,

Rapid whole genome sequencing (rWGS) segment led the market in 2024, with a share of 44%. Rapid whole-genome sequencing allows clinicians to analyze the complete genetic code quickly, enabling fast identification of pathogenic variants. It is especially valuable in neonatal intensive care units and emergency cases where rapid diagnosis can significantly impact patient management and treatment decisions.

The targeted gene panels segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Targeted gene panels focus on specific genes related to known disorders, offering faster results and lower costs than whole-genome testing. They are widely used in oncology and inherited disease diagnostics, providing clinicians with actionable genetic information to support personalized therapy and accurate, efficient diagnoses.

By application,

The rare & undiagnosed genetic disorders segment captured the largest revenue of 40% of the market in 2024. This segment uses rapid genomic tools to identify disease-causing mutations in patients with unknown or rare conditions. The approach reduces diagnostic delays, enhances treatment accuracy, and supports clinical decision-making in pediatric and neonatal care, where early intervention is crucial for improved outcomes.

The oncology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid genomic diagnostics in oncology identify tumor-specific mutations, guiding precision medicine approaches. By enabling quick detection of actionable genetic variants, the technology helps personalize cancer treatment plans, predict therapy response, and improve patient survival through targeted and data-driven medical interventions.

By technology,

The next-generation sequencing (NGS) segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 61% in 2024. NGS technology provides high-throughput sequencing with accuracy and efficiency, making it ideal for rapid diagnostics. It supports large-scale genome analysis, variant detection, and disease association studies, driving widespread clinical adoption in hospitals and research laboratories for fast and reliable genetic testing.

The long-read sequencing segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Long read sequencing offers enhanced genome assembly and structural variant detection. It is particularly effective in identifying complex mutations and repeat expansions missed by short-read methods. This technology is gaining importance in advanced clinical and research applications where comprehensive genetic insight is required.

Get the latest insights on life science industry segmentation with our Annual Membership:

By sample type,

The buccal swab segment dominated the rapid genomic diagnostics market in 2024, with a revenue share of 38%. Buccal swabs offer a simple, non-invasive method for genetic sample collection, making them suitable for pediatric and consumer testing. Their convenience and ease of storage enable rapid DNA extraction, supporting wide adoption in clinical and direct-to-consumer genetic testing applications.

The tissue biopsies segment is expected to be the highest growing during the forecast period. Tissue biopsies remain essential for accurate diagnosis in oncology and rare disease detection. They allow direct analysis of affected tissues, providing deeper insights into genetic mutations and supporting personalized treatment plans based on real tumor or tissue genetic profiles.

By end-user,

The hospitals & NICUs segment captured the dominant revenue share of 49% of the market in 2024. Hospitals and neonatal intensive care units use rapid genomic diagnostics for critically ill patients, enabling faster identification of genetic disorders. The approach helps clinicians initiate appropriate interventions, improving patient outcomes and reducing the overall time and cost associated with undiagnosed conditions.

The direct-to-consumer (DTC) companies segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Direct-to-consumer genomic testing companies are expanding access to rapid genetic insights. They provide individuals with health-related genomic information, promoting preventive healthcare and early risk detection. Increased consumer awareness and accessibility are driving growth in this market segment.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The global genomics market is projected to expand significantly, reaching USD 171.41 billion by 2034, up from USD 44.72 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period.

The global metagenomics market is estimated at USD 2.36 billion in 2024, increasing to USD 2.68 billion in 2025 and expected to reach USD 8.39 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 13.55%. Similarly, the metagenomic sequencing market is projected to grow from USD 2.24 billion in 2024 to USD 2.53 billion in 2025, reaching USD 7.63 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 13.04%.

The genomics life science analytics market is poised for substantial growth over the forecast years, with revenues expected to climb into the hundreds of millions.

The genomic urine testing market is projected to grow from USD 160 million in 2025 to USD 319.14 million by 2034, at a CAGR of 7.94%.

The clinical genomics market is expected to rise from USD 1.25 billion in 2025 to USD 5.34 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 17.54%.

Meanwhile, the consumer genomics market is anticipated to grow from USD 2.45 billion in 2025 to USD 18.04 billion by 2034, achieving a CAGR of 24.85%.

The AI in genomics market is forecast to expand from USD 1.67 billion in 2025 to USD 11.26 billion by 2034, growing at a robust CAGR of 23.6% throughout the period.

Recent Developments



In April 2025, Chennai-based Tvaster Genkalp, a molecular diagnostics company, secured $1.25 million in a Pre-Series A investment round. The newly acquired funds will be used to commercialize and expand EpiscreenTM Liver, a revolutionary methylation-based liquid biopsy test designed for the early detection of liver cancer, throughout India. In March 2025, at the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) Annual Meeting on March 19, 2025, MyOme, a pioneer in clinical whole-genome analysis and polygenic risk scores, announced the debut of its rare illness diagnostic product.

Rapid Genomic Diagnostics Market Key Players List



Illumina, Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

GeneDx (a Sema4 Company)

Guardant Health

Baylor Genetics

Centogene N.V.

PerkinElmer (Revvity)

Fabric Genomics

Fulgent Genetics Color Health

Download the Competitive Landscape market report @

Segments Covered in The Report

By Test Type



Rapid Whole Genome Sequencing (rWGS)

Targeted Gene Panels

Rapid Whole Exome Sequencing (rWES)

Rapid PCR-based Genomic Testing Rapid Epigenomic & Transcriptomic Assays



By Application



Rare & Undiagnosed Genetic Disorders

Oncology

Neonatal & Pediatric Intensive Care (NICU/PICU)

Infectious Disease Diagnostics

Pharmacogenomics

Neurological Disorders Reproductive & Prenatal Testing



By Technology



Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Long-Read Sequencing

CRISPR-based Diagnostic Platforms

Microarray & SNP Genotyping Real-Time PCR & qPCR



By Sample Type



Buccal Swab

Tissue Biopsies

Blood

Saliva Amniotic Fluid



By End User



Hospitals & NICUs

Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Companies

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutions Contract Research Organizations (CROs)



By Region



North America



U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea

Thailand

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark

Norway

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia Kuwait



Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research @

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

Access the Dashboard:

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research . Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at ...

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region : +91 9356 9282 04

Web:

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire

Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest