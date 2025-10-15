Hover Group Marks One Year Since Acquisition Of Black Rock Marketing Group (BRMG)
Following the acquisition, BRMG adjusted from a traditional agency structure and began building a brokerage-style platform. This approach is designed to support experienced marketers - offering tools, systems, and shared services - while allowing them to retain ownership of their client relationships.
The first year has focused on building foundational systems, refining internal operations, and collaborating closely with our Operating Partners. The company has implemented shared infrastructure, introduced profit-sharing structures, and prioritized practical support that aligns with how modern marketing work is delivered.
"We set out to find a new way of doing things - and one year in, we're confident we're on the right path," said Alex Verdurmen, partner at BRMG. "We've spent the year listening, testing, and improving how we support independent marketers who want to thrive without giving up control. We are now ready to grow."
BRMG acknowledges the contributions of its Operating Partners, clients, and brands. Special recognition is extended to Tim Fallis, whose 25 years of leadership at Black Rock laid the groundwork for this new direction.
About Hover Group
Hover Group is a strategic growth platform that acquires and builds businesses across marketing, technology, and communications. The company partners with founders and operators to create lean, profitable, and scalable businesses that reflect modern ways of working. Hover Group provides operational support, strategic oversight, and shared infrastructure to help portfolio companies grow.
About BRMG
BRMG is a Hover Group company operating as a brokerage-style platform for independent marketing professionals. BRMG provides tools, systems, and support that help operators scale without giving up ownership or control of their client relationships. The model is designed to replace the traditional agency structure with a leaner, operator-first approach.
