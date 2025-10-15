Rapsodo Partners With USA Softball To Elevate Athlete Training Nationwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rapsodo's PRO 2.0 Softball Technology Provides Softball-Specific Data Feedback to USA Softball Players

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapsodo , the leader in sports data and performance technology, announced its official partnership with USA Softball , the national governing body of softball in the United States, all to further women's sports. This collaboration will bring Rapsodo's PRO 2.0 Softball devices to USA Softball's national team and training facilities, providing access to pro-level data designed to enhance player development across all levels of the sport.

“With the PRO 2.0 Softball, we're empowering players to reach new heights in their game,” said Charnsin Tulyasathien, Head of Product Management, North America at Rapsodo.“Our partnership with USA Softball allows us to provide softball-specific data, helping us advance the underserved sport. Our main goal is to enhance player development and increase their chances of earning collegiate scholarships.”

Unlike other tools on the market that retrofit baseball technology for softball, the PRO 2.0 Softball was designed by softball players for softball players. The app features more than 20 hitting and pitching metrics, pitch tagging for up to 10 softball pitch types, video playback, field views and imagery calibrated for softball dimensions.

“The PRO 2.0 Softball's ability to capture real-time data, specifically for softball, provides our athletes and coaches with a smart training plan backed by the latest data,” said Craig Cress, CEO of USA Softball.“With the growth of women's sports, we partnered with Rapsodo because it offers the only portable device designed exclusively for softball. This gives our players real feedback to monitor progress and prevent injuries, giving us a leg up on the competition.”

The PRO 2.0 Softball is the accessible ball flight technology solution where players can access professional-grade data from off-season training to game time, even on the road. The device is the most cost-effective solution for advanced metrics, which gets pro-level insights in the hands of coaches at all levels and athletes of all ages and skill levels.

Recently announced, Rapsodo's new Scripted Sessions are fully integrated with the PRO 2.0 and the Rapsodo Softball app. This new feature enables coaches to design customized training plans tailored to individual players, ensuring every repetition contributes toward overall performance improvement. As part of this partnership, USA Softball has preset templates exclusively in the Rapsodo Softball app that all PRO 2.0 users can take advantage of. That means athletes using the PRO 2.0 can follow the same training curriculum designed by USA Softball coaches that the best athletes in the world are using to level up their game.

The app is also introducing a new "live-on-live" mode, launching soon, that simultaneously captures and analyzes hitting and pitching data in real-time, providing insights into how a hitter performs against specific pitches. This feature eliminates the need to manually compare separate hitting and pitching data, offering a comprehensive view of both players' performance in a single session.

For more information on Rapsodo and the PRO 2.0 Softball, visit:

About Rapsodo

Rapsodo defies limits with affordable, professional-grade technology to enhance the way athletes play across the world. Used by MLB teams, NCAA Division I Champions, and elite PGA coaches, Rapsodo technology has earned multiple MyGolfSpy's Best Of Golf Awards and is the Official Player Development Partner of USA Baseball and Softball, affirming Rapsodo's leadership in golf, baseball and softball tech. Do what you didn't think was possible. Play Without Limits. Play with Rapsodo. Discover more at Rapsodo .

About USA Softball

USA Softball (USAS) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization headquartered in Oklahoma City, Okla., and is designated as the National Governing Body (NGB) of Softball in the United States and a member of the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

One of the nation's largest sports organizations, USAS, sanctions competition through a network of Local Associations, which includes all 50 states and select metro associations. USAS is dedicated to providing people of all ages the opportunity to play the game they love at a variety of levels by offering recreational, league, tournament and competitive play for fast pitch, slow pitch and modified pitch.

For more information on USAS, including its founding and history as the Amateur Softball Association of America (ASA), please visit, .

Media Contact:

Tara Evans

Uproar by Moburst for Rapsodo

...