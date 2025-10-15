88% Of Fleets Now Use Telematics For Safety, But Only 30% Share Data With Insurers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SambaSafety's 2025 Telematics Report

Denver, CO, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telematics is disrupting the commercial auto industry. Fleets, brokers and insurers are navigating a landscape defined by rising costs, rapidly evolving technology and a growing need for clarity and control. Now in its third year, SambaSafety's 2025 Telematics Report: Uncovering Market Dynamics and Technology Trends, reveals the pace of telematics adoption and its impact on risk segmentation and safety outcomes.

The findings show an industry aligned on shared goals yet challenged by limited collaboration and the complexity of data use. While 88% of fleets now use telematics for safety, most still struggle to interpret and act on the growing volume of data. Brokers and insurers could play a key role in solving this challenge, but only 30% of fleets are currently sharing their telematics data, a six-point drop from last year.

Interpreting data: 66% of fleets cite interpreting or acting on telematics data as a challenge; 60% plan to address it within the next 12 months.

Data overload: 70% of fleets use two or more device types to manage safety. With nearly 40% adding devices next year, the volume and complexity of data will continue to grow.

Uneven insurer progress: 80% of top 50 commercial insurers use telematics data, yet only 4% consider their programs advanced. Among smaller insurers, 70% report using telematics, but none have reached advanced stages.

Fleet motivators: Of fleets that share telematics data, 65% do so to secure better rates, while 60% are motivated by active risk management support from their insurer. Trust gap persists: 79% of fleets that don't share telematics data say it's simply because no one has asked, highlighting a missed opportunity for engagement.

“The current state of commercial auto reflects an industry under strain, but also one on the edge of transformation, with telematics at the center,” said Matt Scheuing, CEO of SambaSafety.“When fleets and insurers connect through shared data and trust, we move closer to a market that prevents losses instead of reacting to them.

“At SambaSafety, we're closing that gap for millions of [MS1] [AN2] [AN3] drivers through our Risk Cloud, integrating telematics, court, DOT and claims data to deliver actionable insights and targeted training-through our newly enhanced driver app. With our SambaSafety Verified program, we're also helping insurers identify and reward fleets that actively manage risk. Together, these advancements represent the next step in connecting our customers through shared data, smarter insights and measurable safety outcomes.”

About SambaSafety

SambaSafety is a recognized innovator and leading provider of cloud-based risk management solutions for over 15,000 organizations with automotive mobility exposure, including many on Fortune's Global 500 list. Employers and insurers benefit from SambaSafety's continuous monitoring, intuitive insights, risk reduction tools and configurable pricing solutions. Through the collection, correlation and analysis of federal, state, local and telematics data sources, our flexible, end-to-end capabilities enable businesses and insurers to better evaluate and mitigate driving risk, accelerate product development, reduce crashes and foster safer communities.

