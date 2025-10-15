Register Now Only 6 Days Left! Austin C-Suite Executives Invited To HMG Strategy's First Ever C-Level Technology Leadership Summit On October 21

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FAIRFIELD, Conn., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Register Today – Limited Seating! C-suite executives from the Silicon Hills seeking fresh insight into how technology drives growth, reinvents the enterprise and elevates leadership impact, are invited to attend HMG Strategy's first-ever Austin CIO Summit and C-Level Technology Leadership Summit on October 21. This highly anticipated premier technology event is designed for CIOs, CISOs, CEOs, and technology leaders who want to accelerate career ascent, strengthen their IT leadership skills, and connect with peers at the highest levels of the C-suite.







“It's more important than ever for top-tier CIOs, CISOs, and senior technology leaders to share knowledge and strategies that will help their organizations innovate and thrive,” said Hunter Muller , Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy.“Through our CIO Conferences and CISO Leadership forums, we provide a trusted platform where executives connect, inspire, and reinvent their approaches to leadership, cybersecurity, AI, and digital transformation. At HMG, our mission is to foster authentic network connections, deliver actionable insight, and help executives build trusted branding for their careers and companies.”

Key topics at the Austin C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will include:



Navigating the Innovation and Invention Supercycle

Securing the Future Against Geopolitical Cyber Risks

Reskilling and Upskilling the Tech Workforce for the GenAI-enabled Enterprise

Making Security a Competitive Advantage Visionary Leaders Harnessing Tomorrow's Technology



Scheduled speakers for the Austin CIO Leadership and Technology Leadership Summit include:

Justin Akers , Supervisor Special Agent, FBI

Wade Allen , President and CEO, Cendea

Harsha Bellur , Executive Vice President and CIO, James Avery

Edward Block, Of Counsel, Rosenblatt Law Firm

Christopher Cox, Chief Technology and Digital Officer, Keller Williams Realty

John Engates, Field CTO, Cloudflare

Sharon Hagi , CSO, Silicon Labs

Emily Heath, General Partner, Cyberstarts

Chris Jacquet, Senior Vice President & CISO, Unisys

Don O'Neil, Principal, Cylorix

Keri Pearlson, Principal Research Scientist, MIT Sloan School of Management

Lou Senko, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Q2

Susanne Senoff, CISO, PROS

Billy Spears, CISO, Teradata

Brett Starr, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Hitch Partners

Kevin Walters, Vice President & CIO, Zachry Corp.

-area executives with the HMG Strategy 2025–2026 Global Leadership Institute Awards , recognizing CIOs, CISOs, and technology leaders who are reshaping their organizations and industries.

The event will be held at the Austin Country Club, 4408 Long Champ Drive, Austin, TX 78746 .

Valued Partners so far for the Austin C-Level Technology Leadership Summit include: Gold Partners: Apptio, Tanium, ValueOps Innovation Accelerator Partners: Cyera Strategic Partners: Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry, Russell Reynolds Associates, Spencer Stuart Alliance Partners: Cyberstarts, Greylock Partners, GTM Capital, Lightspeed Ventures, Menlo Ventures, Sequoia Association Partners: Austin Tech Connect, SIM Austin, SIM San Antonio, Tech Allies Registration for the Austin C-Level Technology Leadership Summit is still open and is at no cost to qualified attendees.

In addition to this CIO event, HMG Strategy has opened registration for six other CIO Summits and CIO conferences across the United States and Canada in 2025 .

Can't make it yourself? Tell a colleague!

Come discover where legends are made.

