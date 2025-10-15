Automotive Clutch Market Worth USD 28.73 Bn By 2034 Towards Automotive

Ottawa, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive clutch market size was recorded at USD 18.04 billion in 2025 and is forecast to increase to USD 28.73 billion in 2034, as per findings from a study published by Towards Automotive, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Key Takeaways



By type, the manual clutch segment held a dominant share of the market.

By type, the automatic clutch segment is likely to have the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

By transmission type, the manual transmission segment held the largest share of the market.

By transmission type, the automatic transmission segment is seen to have the fastest growth during the forecast period.

By vehicle type, the passenger vehicles segment dominated the market in 2024.

By vehicle type, the commercial vehicles segment is predicted to have the fastest growth.

By component material, the organic segment dominated the market in 2024.

By component material, the ceramic segment is seen to have the fastest growth rate.

By region, Asia-Pacific held the largest market share this year. By region, North America is expected to grow the fastest.

Market overview

An automotive clutch is a mechanical device that engages and disengages the power transfer between the engine and the drivetrain of a vehicle. It enables the driver to effortlessly shift gears, and start and stop the vehicle without blocking the engine. Automotive clutches are most commonly seen in automobiles with manual gearboxes, where precise control over gear shifting is necessary. They are also employed in motorcycles, trucks, and other high-performance automobiles. With the growing demand for automated manual transmissions (AMTs) and dual-clutch transmissions (DCTs) , clutches are improving to provide more efficient and smoother gear transfers.

The automotive clutch market is expanding at a steady pace due to the rising need for high-performance vehicles and the shift towards electric vehicles. The growing concern about fuel economy and emission regulations is prompting manufacturers to come up with more sophisticated clutch systems.

Moreover, the increase in the number of vehicles sold and the requirement for robust compact designs aid in the expansion of the market. Advanced systems fitted in vehicles , such as automated manual transmissions, enrich the driving experience and increase the demand for clutches with superior capability.

Market Trends



Demand for Advanced and Customized Solutions: There is a shift towards high-performance, configurable automotive clutch systems that serve diverse industrial and consumer environments. Whether it is for heavy-duty applications or precision-based tasks, businesses are seeking durable, cost-efficient and tailored solutions that are able to enhance productivity and reduce operational overhead.

Expansion of Smart Infrastructure: Global urbanization and the rollout of smart projects are unlocking new applications for the market. These developments require interoperable systems that integrate with urban infrastructure, driving demand for advanced solutions across sectors.

Technological Integration and Automation: The rise of Industry 4.0 has witnessed the rise of smart automation technologies such as robotics, AI, IoT and predictive analytics in this domain. These technologies enable faster decision-making, real-time monitoring and adaptive operations, pushing market expansion. Expansion into Emerging Economies: Markets in Southeast Asia, Africa and even Latin America are becoming key investment destinations due to their expanding industrial base and supportive trade policies. The rising demand for quality infrastructure and digital transformation in these regions presents robust potential for the automotive clutch market.

Market Dynamics

Driver

Rise in personal mobility and fuel efficiency

The automotive clutch market industry is witnessing significant growth, driven by the increasing production of vehicles and the rising demand for personal mobility solutions. With a booming economy and innovations coming up in automotive design, automakers are manufacturing more and more vehicles that cater to the needs of consumers who seek reliable transportation.

The growing preferences for passenger vehicles such as sedans, SUVs and electric vehicles further heighten the need for dependable clutch systems as they ensure seamless gear transitions and overall driving comfort.

As manufacturers respond to this growing demand, it also propels advancements in technology to create more efficient and durable clutches. Furthermore, the ongoing trend of urbanization encourages individuals to invest more in their vehicles, generating a need for various advanced automotive components, including high-quality clutches.

Another key driver is the increasing global focus on fuel efficiency and reducing carbon emissions. Clutches play a crucial role in optimizing power transmission and improving fuel economy.

Manufacturers are continuously working on advanced clutch systems, such as lightweight clutches and low-drag designs in order to enhance fuel efficiency, thus driving the demand for automotive clutches. They are also developing dual-clutch transmissions (DCTs) as they provide quick and seamless gear changes, resulting in better fuel economy as compared to traditional automatic transmissions, pushing the market ahead even more.

Restraint

High Cost of Advanced Clutch Systems and Maintenance

One major constraint in the market is the fact that sophisticated clutch systems tend to be quite expensive. Some advanced technologies include dual-clutch transmissions and automated manual transmissions which are relatively expensive as compared to clutch systems due to the engineering complexity and use of expensive materials. Adopting these technologies can be quite challenging for middle class consumers or those who come from under developed or developing countries.

Another restraint is that modern clutch systems are far complex than compared to traditional systems and the complexities that are associated with them present severe issues in terms of maintenance and repair.

Complex systems such as the DCTs and AMTs need specific skills and equipment to fix. This makes the systems more expensive to maintain and requires longer downtimes. It takes a lot of time, money and other resources, slowing down market growth and making it difficult to maintain the growth trajectory of the market.

Opportunity

Government policies and rise of EVs

One of the popular market opportunities are that governing agencies from various countries are implementing stringent regulations that aim to reduce vehicle emissions and improve fuel economy. These regulations push automakers to adopt technologies that enhance fuel efficiency, such as start-stop systems and hybrid powertrains .

Clutches are essential components in these systems, enabling smooth engine start-stop functionality and efficient power transfer. In order to meet stricter emission standards, automakers are now adopting downsized engines with turbocharging technology, which can be mitigated by using clutches.

The rapid growth of electric vehicles is another opportunity in the market. Clutches are increasingly utilized in EVs to enable functions like power transfer between electric motors and internal combustion engines and seamless shifting in hybrid powertrains. Moreover, these vehicles rely on clutches to connect and disconnect the internal combustion engine from the electric motor to optimize powertrain efficiency.

They also have clutches in their drivetrains to control power distribution and regenerative braking for enhancing overall efficiency. As the adoption of EVs and hybrid vehicles continues to rise, the demand for specialized clutches for these applications is expected to keep increasing on a global scale.

Regional Analysis

How is Asia-Pacific dominating the market?

The Asia Pacific region dominated the automotive clutch market due to the rapid expansion of automotive production in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea and India. This region benefits from a large manufacturing base, a growing demand for both passenger and commercial vehicles as well as increased vehicle ownership.

The demand for advanced automotive clutches, including dual-clutch and automated manual transmission systems is also rising, driven by improved vehicle performance, efficiency, and fuel economy. Additionally, the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid powertrains is further boosting the demand for efficient clutch systems in this region.

China Market Drivers:



China remains the world's largest automotive producer. The country's high domestic car and commercial vehicle output ensures a steady demand for both OEM as well as replacement parts.

The country is witnessing a massive electrification push with the help of strong state subsidies and EV incentives. Hybrid powertrains are becoming common, driving up the demand for clutch systems tailored for electric integration. China is integrating more and more IoT enabled sensors and predictive maintenance features into their clutch systems, supporting the shift towards Industry 4.0 and enabling real time monitoring of component performance.



What are the advancements in North America?

North America is seen to be the fastest growing region in the market. This growth is driven by the presence of major automotive manufacturers such as General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

The region's strong demand for both passenger and commercial vehicles, along with a growing interest in performance and luxury vehicles has also contributed to the increased adoption of advanced clutch systems. The rise of electric vehicles and hybrid powertrains in the region is also creating new growth opportunities. Technological advancements such as dual-clutch systems are also gaining traction in the region.

U.S Market Drivers:



The U.S is witnessing a rise in dual clutch and automated manual transmission systems. These technologies offer smoother gear shifts and better fuel efficiency, driving demand for sophisticated, high-performance clutches.

Automakers are adopting light-weight materials like composite friction plates and eco conscious manufacturing for clutches in order to align with global sustainability goals and tight global regulations. As hybrid and electric vehicles expand, the need for innovative clutch systems that enable seamless transition between electric and combustion-based power also increases. This boosts the demand for electronically controlled and hybrid compatible clutches.



Segmental Insights

Type Insights

Which type segment dominated the market this year?

The manual clutch segment held a dominant share of the market. The growing demand for affordable vehicles in mid-income nations such as India, Vietnam, Indonesia and some others has boosted the market expansion.

Also, the growing investment by automotive manufacturers to develop advanced clutches for manual transmission vehicles is shaping the industry in a positive direction. Moreover, numerous advantages of these clutch systems including high fuel efficiency, superior control, low maintenance cost, enhanced driving experience and some others is likely to boost the growth of the automotive clutch market.

The automatic clutch segment is seen to be the fastest growing segment in 2024. The rising integration of automatic clutches in luxury vehicles has boosted the industrial expansion. Also, the automotive components manufacturers are constantly engaged in research and development of automatic clutch systems that provides superior performance, thereby driving the market in a positive direction.

Additionally, the rapid adoption of these clutch systems due to various advantages including ease of use, reduced driver fatigue, improved safety, smoother transitions, stalling prevention and some others is likely to proliferate the growth of the automotive clutch market.

Transmission Type Insights

Which transmission type dominated the market?

Manual transmission type dominated the market this year as it offers enhanced control, allowing drivers to optimize performance by shifting gears according to their preference. It typically provides better fuel efficiency compared to an automatic transmission, as the driver can adjust the engine's power usage more precisely.

Additionally, manual transmissions are often more durable and cost-effective, as they have fewer components, leading to reduced maintenance costs. They are particularly popular among driving enthusiasts for the increased engagement and driving experience they offer.

Automatic transmission is the fastest growing segment as of this year. This growth and popularity is because it provides a smoother and more convenient driving experience, especially in heavy traffic, as it eliminates the need for manual gear shifting. It enhances comfort and reduces driver fatigue, making it ideal for long-distance driving or urban environments.

Modern automatic transmissions offer improved fuel efficiency, with advances like CVT (continuously variable transmission) and dual-clutch systems. Additionally, automatic transmissions typically provide better performance in terms of acceleration and adaptability as they adjust gear ratios automatically for optimal engine performance.

Vehicle Type Insights

Which vehicle type had the largest market share in 2024?

Passenger vehicles dominated global automotive clutch market due to their high demand for smooth driving experiences and fuel efficiency. The clutch system in these vehicles ensures seamless gear shifts, enhancing driving comfort and vehicle performance. With advancements in clutch technologies such as dual-clutch and automated manual transmissions, passenger vehicles benefit from improved fuel economy, reduced emissions and better drivability. As the demand for electric vehicles increases, clutches in these vehicles are becoming more innovative, further driving market growth.

Commercial vehicles are expected to grow the fastest. This is because these types of vehicles require durable and high-performance clutch systems due to their heavy-duty operation. These vehicles benefit from clutch systems that offer enhanced torque transfer, ensuring better load handling and efficiency.

The growing demand for commercial vehicles, particularly for logistics and transportation further drives the market. Clutches in commercial vehicles are designed to withstand high-stress conditions and offer longevity, reducing maintenance costs.

As these vehicles often operate in demanding environments, the durability and performance of clutch systems are critical for the efficient operation of commercial fleets worldwide.

Component Material Insights

Which component material held the largest market share?

The organic material segment held the largest market share in 2024. This dominance is because they are widely used in passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles as they offer a good balance of cost, durability and drivability. Organic components are usually made from resin mixed with fibers, which provides smoother engagement and reduced wear and tear on other mating parts. Another advantage is their eco-friendly nature than compared to older asbestos-based compounds.

The ceramic material segment is seen to be the fastest growing segment in 2024. Their growth is driven primarily by demand in high performance cars, racing vehicles and premium passenger cars. This is because ceramic clutches can handle much larger torque loads and can also withstand extreme heat, making them an ideal choice for performance oriented sports cars. As consumer preferences in China and the U.S shift, this segment is finding greater adoption in the market.

Recent Developments



In May 2025, Lynk & Co has announced the launch of its new plug-in hybrid model, the 08, across selected European markets. Featuring a WLTP-certified electric-only range of up to 200 kilometres, the 08 is designed to offer extended electric mobility alongside a total driving range of over 1,000 kilometres with hybrid support. This vehicle marks a new phase for the company, showcasing developments in design, technology, and user experience. In February 2025, German luxury car manufacturer, Audi, today announced the launch of its luxury SUV, the Audi RS Q8 Performance. The Audi RS Q8 Performance accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds, with an optional top speed of 305 km/h. The new SUV is equipped with quattro permanent all-wheel drive with a sport differential for unmatched handling and control. It also boasts adaptive air suspension - sport with active roll stabilization for an optimized ride experience. The RS ceramic brakes available with a choice of Blue, Red, or Anthracite brake calipers for enhanced stopping power.

Top Key Players in Automotive Clutch Systems Market: