Euronet Announces Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call Details

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEAWOOD, Kan., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euronet (NASDAQ: EEFT) announced today it will release third quarter 2025 earnings results prior to the market opening on Thursday, October 23, 2025. Euronet will hold a conference call on the same day at 9 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

The conference call and accompanying slide show presentation will be accessible via webcast by following the link posted on . Participants wanting to access the conference call by telephone must register at the Euronet Worldwide Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Call web link to receive dial-in information. While not required, it is recommended that participants join the call five minutes before the event starts.

A webcast replay will be available beginning approximately one hour after the event at and will remain available for one year.

About Euronet

Starting in Central Europe in 1994 and growing to a global real-time digital and cash payments network with millions of touchpoints today, Euronet now moves money in all the ways consumers and businesses depend upon. This includes money transfers, credit/debit card processing, ATMs, POS services, branded payments, foreign currency exchange and more. With products and services in more than 200 countries and territories provided through its own brand and branded business segments, Euronet and its financial technologies and networks make participation in the global economy easier, faster, and more secure for everyone.

Starting in Central Europe in 1994, Euronet now supports an extensive global real-time digital and cash payments network that includes 57,326 installed ATMs, approximately 1.2 million EFT point-of-sale terminals and a growing portfolio of outsourced debit and credit card services which are under management in 69 countries; card software solutions; a prepaid processing network of approximately 721,000 point-of-sale terminals at approximately 354,000 retailer locations in 64 countries; and a global money transfer network of approximately 631,000 locations serving 200 countries and territories with digital connections to 4.1 billion bank accounts, 3.2 billion digital wallet accounts and 4.0 billion Visa debit cards through Visa Direct payments. Euronet serves clients from its corporate headquarters in Leawood, Kansas, USA, and 67 worldwide offices. For more information, please visit the company's website at .

CONTACT: Stephanie Taylor 913.327.4200 ...