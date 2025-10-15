Fintech Startup BON Credit Launches Powerful, Personalized AI Tool To Empower Genz Consumers To Manage Their Credit And Achieve Financial Freedom

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-driven credit platform expected to help transform $18 trillion credit market and fix debt crisis

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BONcredit has launched an innovative platform that uses powerful AI to help consumers manage their credit, debt and personal finance all in one user-friendly place. Through AI-driven conversations and personalized guidance, BON Credit puts credit and debt management on autopilot and empowers consumers – particularly members of GenZ – to enhance their financial literacy and achieve financial freedom over time.

BON Credit is already gaining traction and is expected to transform the $18 trillion U.S. consumer credit market and help fix the debt crisis. The San Francisco-based fintech company rolled out its AI-powered app in October 2025. The app utilizes CredGPT, the company's proprietary AI co-pilot, to automate the selection of credit cards and loans; manage debt, repayment and personal budgeting; reward responsible financial behaviors; and optimize credit scores and financial freedom over time.

“Financial literacy and credit management among GenZ and Millennials are lacking in the marketplace. If this is not addressed, young professionals risk being mired in debt in their prime earning years," says Samder Singh Khangarot, co-founder and CEO of BON Credit.“With its user-centric design and AI-driven personalized insights, BON Credit is a powerful tool that is uniquely positioned to redefine the credit experience for younger generations.”

One of the company's central features is a credit-card-finding tool. Users enter what they're looking for – for example,“the best card for getting cash back.” The AI assistant then acts like a credit-finding bloodhound, sniffing out the best cards and services to meet the user's needs. The AI reviews more than 14,000 options in real time, comparing rewards, fees, eligibility and expert reviews and giving clear, unbiased recommendations. Users can then stay within BON Credit to apply for a card they choose (via a link to the issuer), or explore more options.

In addition, the company will soon roll out a feature that prioritizes users' credit payments, advising which card to pay first and how much to pay, in order to optimize credit scores and cash flow. BON Credit also plans to offer incentives for sound financial management. For example, when users make their recommended payments through the app, they can receive rewards like gift cards to popular retailers, which will be placed in their BON Credit wallet.

“BON Credit helps create a friendly and accessible path to sound financial management,” says co-founder Darwin Tu.“We've designed it to make financial literacy engaging for younger consumers rather than intimidating.”

Khangarot and Tu say they target GenZ because it is an AI-native generation that is receptive to relying on AI for finding and managing credit. Also, financial habits are formed early, which means there is value in providing financial literacy support for younger generations. In explaining the need for a platform like BON Credit, the founders point to the lack of financial literacy among Americans, which can damage credit scores and make credit difficult to obtain, including for homes and cars. As an example, they cite the national average credit score, which has dropped for two consecutive years (according to recent FICO data) and the ballooning total credit card balance for Americans, which was $1.209 trillion in Q2 2025, a 30% increase over the pre-pandemic record set in Q4 2019 (according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York).

BON Credit co-founders Khangarot and Tu met through Stanford University and immediately connected over their global entrepreneurial successes and belief in the power of AI to empower consumers and transform credit, debt and personal finance. Khangarot is a former engineer and global entrepreneur who was co-founder and chief business officer of Absolute Foods and co-founder of Growspace Crypto, one of India's fastest-growing crypto startups. He also previously worked with India's Ministry of Finance, supporting the launch of a $300 million fund-of-funds to back emerging entrepreneurs. Tu is a serial entrepreneur who has built successful technology companies in Silicon Valley and Asia. He started his career with FICO, which launched the FICO Score, the number assessing credit risk based on a credit report. He is credited with developing the industry-standard score for all three U.S. credit bureaus and for leading the development of the first credit bureau score for TransUnion in Asia.

BON Credit is free to use, with no hidden fees. Premium functions are expected to be added in early 2026. To pull consumer data, the company partners with Plaid, a leading fintech company that helps organizations safely and reliably connect users' financial data to apps and services. BON Credit follows industry-standard security practices to protect information and ensure consumer privacy. Users' financial data is encrypted and secure.

About BON Credit

BONcredit is a new and innovative credit platform that utilizes powerful and personalized AI to transform the way American consumers interact with credit, debt and personal finance. CredGPT, BON Credit's free AI assistant, puts credit management on autopilot, empowering consumers to effortlessly find, apply for and manage credit and make smart financial decisions that boost their credit scores over time. With an easy-to-use app, the San Francisco-based fintech startup is revolutionizing credit and fixing the consumer debt crisis, particularly among GenZ consumers. BON Credit is gaining traction in the $18 trillion U.S. credit market, by making financial freedom more accessible to all. The company aims to bring a Nike ethos to fintech – empowering consumers, celebrating good financial behavior and redefining the credit experience for the next generation. To learn more, visit .

