Sleep Aids Market Trends In The United Arab Emirates: 2020-2024 Review And 2025-2030 Forecast Of The Market With Company & Brand Shares And Distribution Data

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key opportunities in the UAE sleep aids market lie in capitalizing on population growth while adapting to consumer preferences for alternative solutions

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sleep Aids in the United Arab Emirates" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

In the United Arab Emirates, the sleep aids market is anticipated to sustain healthy growth in both retail volume and value through 2025. This trend is partly attributed to the burgeoning population. However, growth rates are predicted to decelerate slightly compared to 2024, as consumers increasingly explore alternative solutions beyond traditional sleep aids.

Report Scope

This report serves as an invaluable resource, offering a thorough analysis of market size and structure at a national level. With up-to-date retail sales data from 2020 to 2025, this report helps identify key sectors propelling market growth. Projections extending to 2030 provide insights into the market's trajectory, catering to stakeholders interested in future developments.

Data Coverage Includes:



Market sizes, both historic and forecast

Company market shares

Brand shares Distribution data

Reasons to Purchase this Report:



Gain a comprehensive understanding of the Sleep Aids market in the UAE.

Identify growth sectors and the factors influencing market dynamics.

Analyze the competitive landscape, including major market players and leading brands. Leverage five-year forecasts to plan for future market developments.

Key Topics Covered

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2025 DEVELOPMENTS:



Growth rates slow as consumers look to more natural and lifestyle alternatives

Panadol Night is a dynamic presence in sleep aids High accessibility and expertise help pharmacies to dominate the competitive landscape

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES:



Robust growth opportunities despite a more holistic approach to sleep health

Digital sleep trackers offer a potential growth area Health and wellness trend to support a shift to herbal sleep remedies

CONSUMER HEALTH IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:



Consumer Health in 2025: The big picture

Key trends in 2025

Competitive landscape

Channel developments What next for Consumer Health?

MARKET INDICATORS

MARKET DATA

APPENDIX:



OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine Switches

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900