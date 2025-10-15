403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Coastal Heritage Bank Hires Naziold 'Naz' Islamaj, Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Coastal Heritage Bank is pleased to announce that Naziold“Naz” Islamaj has joined Coastal Heritage Bank as a Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer.
Mr. Islamaj has an extensive career in community banking specializing in commercial lending, business development and relationship management.
Mr. Islamaj is a graduate of Cambridge College.
About Coastal Heritage Bank:
Coastal Heritage Bank is a mutually owned, multi-service financial institution with full-service banking offices in Weymouth, East Weymouth, South Weymouth, Marshfield, Scituate, Hanover, Quincy, Norwell, Green Harbor, Kingston and Hingham. Visit for information. Member FDIC. Member DIF. Equal Housing Lender.
Mr. Islamaj has an extensive career in community banking specializing in commercial lending, business development and relationship management.
Mr. Islamaj is a graduate of Cambridge College.
About Coastal Heritage Bank:
Coastal Heritage Bank is a mutually owned, multi-service financial institution with full-service banking offices in Weymouth, East Weymouth, South Weymouth, Marshfield, Scituate, Hanover, Quincy, Norwell, Green Harbor, Kingston and Hingham. Visit for information. Member FDIC. Member DIF. Equal Housing Lender.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Casper Network Advances Regulated Tokenization With ERC-3643 Standard
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) Shares Included In The Motley Fool's TMF Moneyball Portfolio
- Versus Trade Launches Master IB Program: Multi-Tier Commission Structure
- Ozzy Tyres Grows Their Monsta Terrain Gripper Tyres Performing In Australian Summers
CommentsNo comment