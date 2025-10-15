Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Coastal Heritage Bank Hires Naziold 'Naz' Islamaj, Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer


2025-10-15 10:16:02
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Coastal Heritage Bank is pleased to announce that Naziold“Naz” Islamaj has joined Coastal Heritage Bank as a Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer.

Mr. Islamaj has an extensive career in community banking specializing in commercial lending, business development and relationship management.

Mr. Islamaj is a graduate of Cambridge College.

About Coastal Heritage Bank:
Coastal Heritage Bank is a mutually owned, multi-service financial institution with full-service banking offices in Weymouth, East Weymouth, South Weymouth, Marshfield, Scituate, Hanover, Quincy, Norwell, Green Harbor, Kingston and Hingham. Visit for information. Member FDIC. Member DIF. Equal Housing Lender.

MENAFN15102025003118003196ID1110200924

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search