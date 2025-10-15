403
Skiter Weez, Zaeskee Alazae, And Troublendaflesh Release Powerful Single 'Ghetto Life'
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Three powerhouse voices from different corners of the culture come together to deliver a striking anthem with “Ghetto Life” . The track features Skiter Weez , Zaeskee Alazae , and TroubleNDaFlesh, blending sharp lyricism, soulful emotion, and raw street energy into a record that's both timeless and urgent.
Far from being“just another street record,”“Ghetto Life” serves as a social commentary, painting vivid pictures of urban struggle, resilience, and survival. Each artist brings their own story and voice:
Skiter Weez (Indianapolis by way of Miami, Freeport, and Port-au-Prince) – A lyricist and humanitarian determined to keep authentic storytelling alive through poetic, culture-rooted verses.
Zaeskee Alazae (Chicago) – Innovator of“Comic Soul,” fusing Alternative R&B, Hip-Hop, and Afro Pop with emotive vocals and originality that cut through the noise.
TroubleNDaFlesh (Atlanta) – A seasoned voice with raw intensity, bringing lived experience and ties to legends like T.I., Lil Zane, and Jagged Edge.
Together, they craft a record that balances grit and depth - a soundtrack for those who've lived the struggle, and a window for those who need to understand it. With the hook carried by Alazae's signature soul, Skiter Weez's pen at full sharpness, and TroubleNDaFlesh anchoring the rawness,“Ghetto Life” is a modern-day street sermon.
Track Information:
Title: Ghetto Life
Release Date: September 20, 2025
ISRC: QZS7J2576808
UPC: 656465257741
Artists: Skiter Weez, Zaeskee Alazae, TroubleNDaFlesh
“Ghetto Life” is now available worldwide on all major streaming platforms.
About the Artists
Skiter Weez – A lyricist with international roots, blending Haitian, Miami, and Midwest culture into powerful, conscious music.
Zaeskee Alazae – Chicago-based singer, producer, and visionary behind“Comic Soul,” bridging genres with authenticity.
TroubleNDaFlesh – Atlanta's raw voice of truth, channeling street wisdom and lived experience into hard-hitting verses.
Legal Disclaimer:
