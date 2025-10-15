Bitcoin And Ethereum Etfs See Positive Inflows After Crash

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) U.S. spot %Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC ) and %Ethereum (CRYPTO: $ETH ) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have returned to positive inflows following price crashes in recent days.

Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs saw a combined $340 million U.S. of inflows on Oct. 14. That was a sharp reversal from the previous day's combined $755 million U.S. of outflows.

Crypto ETFs saw swift and immediate outflows starting on Oct. 10 following a historic cryptocurrency liquidation worldwide.

According to market data, spot Bitcoin ETFs reported $102.6 million U.S. in daily net inflows on Oct. 14.

At the same time, spot Ethereum ETFs saw daily net inflows of $236.22 million U.S. spread across six funds.

The recovery in crypto ETFs comes after Bitcoin's price fell 14% on Oct. 10 to trade as low as $103,000 U.S. per digital token. Earlier in October, BTC hit a record high above $124,000 U.S.

Analysts say the ETF outflows reflected cautious sentiment among investors following a recent market meltdown in stocks and crypto.

Markets are on edge as trade tensions between the U.S. and China intensify, and with the U.S. government in Washington, D.C. shutdown.

Cryptocurrencies have seen one of their largest liquidations ever in recent days, wiping out more than $500 billion U.S. in market capitalization and pushing down crypto prices by as much as 10% across the board.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is currently trading at $111,900 U.S. and is up 20% on the year.