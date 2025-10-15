Top Premier League Performers From October's International Fixtures

Several Premier League players delivered standout performances for their national teams during the October international fixtures. Let's see the contributions of stars like Erling Haaland and also upcoming sensations.

Cody Gakpo (Netherlands)

Liverpool's Cody Gakpo responded to recent club-level criticism with a stellar showing for the Netherlands. He converted two penalties and assisted Tijjani Reijnders in the 4-0 rout over Malta, before adding another goal three days later in the win against Finland. Gakpo's tally for the national side now stands at 18 goals, underscoring his consistency whenever he dons the Oranje shirt.

Mikel Merino (Spain)

Arsenal's Mikel Merino continued his superb run of form for Spain, netting twice in their emphatic 4-0 victory over Bulgaria in Valladolid. Both goals came from headers as the midfielder showcased his prowess in the box. Despite facing stiff competition for a starting spot at the Emirates, Merino has become indispensable for the reigning European champions. He now boasts six goals in his last four international appearances, proving Mikel Arteta's faith in his attacking instincts was well placed.

Erling Haaland (Norway)

Manchester City's Erling Haaland was unstoppable once again, hitting a hat-trick as Norway crushed Israel 5-0 in their World Cup qualifying clash. Despite missing an early twice-taken penalty, the prolific forward powered his nation to a commanding win that keeps their hopes alive for a first World Cup appearance since 1998. Haaland's astonishing record-51 goals in just 46 caps-continues to underline his elite status in world football.

Estevao Willian (Brazil)

Chelsea's teenage sensation Estevao Willian capped off a memorable month by starring for Brazil in their 5-0 friendly win against South Korea. Fresh from scoring his maiden Premier League goal against Liverpool, the 18-year-old bagged a brace for the Seleção and linked up superbly with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo. His fearless display has boosted his chances of earning a World Cup call-up next summer.

Mohammed Kudus (Ghana)

Ghana secured their spot for the 2026 World Cup thanks in part to Tottenham star Mohammed Kudus. The dynamic midfielder assisted Mohammed Salisu's opener in the 5-0 thrashing of the Central African Republic and followed it up by scoring the decisive goal in a 1-0 triumph against Comoros. Kudus has enjoyed a brilliant start to life in North London, and his international heroics only add to his growing reputation.