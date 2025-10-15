SEALSQ, Wisekey Stocks Gain After Tapping Spacex For Next-Gen Post-Quantum Satellite Mission
SEALSQ (LAES) and WISeKey (WKEY) shares rose in Wednesday morning trade after WISeKey announced that its subsidiaries, WISeSat and SEALSQ will be launching a next-generation post-quantum-secure satellite aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base.
LAES's stock gained as much as 10% at the opening bell and was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing. Retail sentiment around the shares surged higher within 'extremely bullish' territory, and chatter was at 'extremely high' levels over the past day.
Meanwhile, WKEY's stock gained around 6% with retail sentiment also in 'extremely bullish' territory and chatter increasing from ' high' to 'extremely high' levels. Retail sentiment around Elon Musk's SpaceX, which is not a publicly listed company, was in 'bullish' territory, accompanied by 'extremely high' levels of message volume.
The companies said the satellite will serve as a testbed for post-quantum communication protocols in space, advancing WISeSat's efforts to create quantum-resilient satellite-based IoT connectivity.
The mission will combine SEALSQ's post-quantum cryptographic semiconductors with WISeKey's Root of Trust, enabling secure end-to-end communication between satellites, ground stations, and connected IoT devices.
