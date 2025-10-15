Fluence Energy Stock Rises 15% Pre-Market On Solar-Storage Project Announcement

Fluence Energy (FLNC) became one of the top trending tickers on Stocktwits after the company's shares jumped 15% in premarket trading following the announcement of a Winchester project, a solar-plus-storage facility being developed by Torch Clean Energy in Cochise County, Arizona.

This partnership with Torch Clean Energy will use Fluence's advanced Gridstack Pro 5000 energy storage solution, with delivery expected in early 2027.

Fluence Energy said the Winchester project is located alongside two 80 MW solar arrays and will deliver a total of 160 MW/640 MWh of energy storage capacity across two identical systems.

The company stated that, once operations commence, the project will support grid balancing, forecast load growth for the region, and contribute to economic development and local infrastructure investment in Cochise County, Arizona.

