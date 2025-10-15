QUL Fruits Holds Awareness Drive for Farmers on High-Density Plantation & Financial Schemes

Anantnag- QUL Fruits, in association with the Jammu & Kashmir Bank, on Wednesday successfully organized a landmark awareness drive for farmers across South Kashmir, focusing on High Destiny Apple Plantation Scheme (financial schemes) and institutional support for High-Density Plantation (HDP).

The programme was conducted at three distinct Qulgahs (phygital farmer-engagement centres) in south Kashmir's Anantnag region - Mattan at 11:30 AM, Bijbehara at 1:30 PM, and Achabal at 3:30 PM - drawing a large and enthusiastic turnout of farmers from surrounding areas.

Farmers actively interacted with officials, raised pressing questions, and discussed challenges related to financing. The events served as a vital platform for two-way engagement, allowing experts to clarify doubts while giving farmers the opportunity to share on-ground realities.

At every Qulgah, officials highlighted how QUL Fruits, offers year-round guidance, supported by a dedicated scientific team that advises farmers on soil health, disease diagnostics, and scientifically backed cultivation practices.

Speaking at the event, Nahida Fayaz, Incharge QulGah, highlighted the importance of farmer awareness about the financial schemes and opportunities available under the High-Density Plantation model. She said,“High-Density Plantation is the future of Kashmir's apple industry. It not only enhances yield and income but also empowers our farmers to compete on a global stage.”

She further added,“QUL Fruits is not just a company - it is a mission to empower farmers and nurture a sustainable horticultural ecosystem that begins in the Valley of Kashmir and reaches the world.”