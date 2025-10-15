403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:39 AM EST - Alkane Resources Limited : Has updated the Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves estimates for its assets in Australia and Sweden and, in doing so, has prepared a JORC Code1 compliant Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves estimate for the Costerfield and Björkdal operations. Alkane Resources Limited shares T are trading unchanged at $1.08.
