Taseko Mines Limited

2025-10-15 10:12:07
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:54 AM EST - Taseko Mines Limited : Provided an update on progress at its 100%-owned Florence Copper project in Florence, Arizona and third quarter operational results at its Gibraltar Mine. Final regulatory approvals have been received and the operating team at Florence is now in the process of commencing wellfield operations, which marks the start up of the commercial production facility. Taseko Mines Limited shares T are trading up $0.01 at $6.17.

