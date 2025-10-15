VIDEO - BTV Explores Resource Stocks With Wheaton Precious Metals, Asante Gold, Sitka Gold, Thesis Gold, Mithril Silver And Gold, Vizsla Silver, Mineros SA & Osisko Development

Tune into BTV and: Discover Investment Opportunities.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) - This week, BTV - Business Television explores one of the world's most important sectors, precious metals, featuring industry leaders including Wheaton Precious Metals and other standout mining companies.

Asante Gold Corporation (TSXV: ASE) (OTCQX: ASGOF) - Operating two producing gold mines in Ghana's prolific gold belt, Asante is advancing its vision of district-scale growth. The company is ramping up production while continuing to explore one of West Africa's most established mining regions.

Sitka Gold Corp. (TSXV: SIG) (OTCQB: SITKF) - With a 10X market cap surge in just one year and tungsten added to its resource mix, Sitka Gold is transforming discoveries into real market momentum in Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt.

Thesis Gold Inc. (TSXV: TAU) (OTCQX: THSGF) - With gold and silver prices soaring, Thesis Gold is progressing toward a major milestone: a Pre-Feasibility Study on one of North America's most compelling dual-metal assets.

Mithril Silver and Gold Limited (TSXV: MTH) (ASX: MTH) - Mithril's high-grade discovery in Mexico's prolific mining region signals a district-scale opportunity that's already drawing attention from global investors.

Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSX: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) - With 222M ounces in silver equivalent resources and a feasibility study on deck, Vizsla Silver is charting a path toward tier-one status in Mexico's silver belt.

Mineros S.A. (TSX: MSA) (OTCQX: MNSAF) - A legacy gold producer with 50+ years of operations in Latin America, Mineros is blending tradition with innovation as it builds sustainable value across Colombia and Nicaragua.

Osisko Development (NYSE: ODV) (TSXV: ODV) - With permits and financing secured, Osisko Development is gearing up to build Canada's next major gold mine in BC's Cariboo region, complemented by a pipeline of prospects in Utah and Mexico.

About BTV - Business Television:

On air for 25+ years, BTV - Business Television , a half-hour investment TV show, delivers up-and-coming companies and investment opportunities. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak , BTV features industry leaders, stock market analysts, and on location interviews with emerging company executives.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:

CANADA :

Airing on BNN Bloomberg!



Wednesday, Oct 15 @ 7:30pm ET Saturday, Oct 18 @ 8:00pm ET

US National TV:

Biz Television Network -



Sun, Oct 26 @ 1:00pm ET

Mon, Oct 27 @ 8:30am ET Tues, Oct 28 @ 8:30pm & 11:30PM EST

