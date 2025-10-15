Eagleone Metals Corporation Appoints New Director

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) - EagleOne Metals Corporation (CSE: EAGL) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Robert Hall as a director of the Company.

Mr. Hall is a management consultant and the CEO, President, director and co-founder of Klimb Vertical Farms and Cold Storage; Interim President, CEO, and director of Boosh Plant Based Brands Inc.; and President, CEO and Director of Penta5 Packaging BC. Mr. Hall brings over 25 years of management experience in both private and public companies. Through his vast network of business associates, he has raised significant seed funding and provided working capital for the expansion of large scale projects. Mr. Hall has held and performed a variety of executive roles focused on operations, corporate finance, marketing and sales. He advises an array of public and private companies across multiple industries where he is able to utilize his entrepreneurship skills and experience in capital markets.

About EagleOne

EagleOne is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer that holds the option to acquire a 100% interest, subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty, in 11 claims comprising the Magusi West Gold Project, which is located in Abitibi greenstone belt of Quebec - one of the world's most productive and highest ranked gold mining jurisdictions. The Company seeks to unlock shareholder value through the diligent exploration of carefully selected exploration projects in some of Canada's most prolific exploration and mining areas. EagleOne is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.